TV Shows

RuPaul's Drag Race introduces the queens of its 12th season

January 23, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

There is no doubt that the reality show "RuPaul's Drag Race", which had its first broadcast in 2009, has become a favorite of the public, because its success continues and now they have announced all the magnificent queens that will form part of its new season, number 12 of the franchise.

In total, 13 Drag Queens were presented on video to participate in the project led by the famous businessman RuPaul Charles, who recently premiered the series "AJ and the Queen" on Netflix.

This video begins with a speech by Yvie Oddly, who took the crown last year during the 11th season of the competition, and presents each and every one of the new participants to win the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" .

The Drag Queens that will be part of the 12th season of "RuPaul's Drag Race" are:

  • Aiden Zhane
  • Brita
  • Crystal methyd
  • Dahlia Sin
  • Gigi goode
  • Heidi N Closet
  • Jackie cox
  • Jaida Essence Hall
  • Jan
  • Nicky doll
  • Rock M. Sakura
  • Sherry Pie
  • Widow Von'Du
READ:  “Do I see you under my tree today?”: Caeli falls in love with her fans with bold Christmas attire (PHOTO)

When does RuPaul's Drag Race premiere?

Through one of the tweets of the official account of the program it was revealed that the release date for season number 12 will be Friday, February 28.

It is worth mentioning that soon the revelation of the cast for season 5 of All Stars would also arrive, a format that is undoubtedly one of the favorites of the fans of the Drag Queens competition.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.