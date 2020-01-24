RuPaul's Drag Race introduces the queens of its 12th season

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There is no doubt that the reality show "RuPaul's Drag Race", which had its first broadcast in 2009, has become a favorite of the public, because its success continues and now they have announced all the magnificent queens that will form part of its new season, number 12 of the franchise.

In total, 13 Drag Queens were presented on video to participate in the project led by the famous businessman RuPaul Charles, who recently premiered the series "AJ and the Queen" on Netflix.

This video begins with a speech by Yvie Oddly, who took the crown last year during the 11th season of the competition, and presents each and every one of the new participants to win the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" .

The Drag Queens that will be part of the 12th season of "RuPaul's Drag Race" are:

Aiden Zhane

Brita

Crystal methyd

Dahlia Sin

Gigi goode

Heidi N Closet

Jackie cox

Jaida Essence Hall

Jan

Nicky doll

Rock M. Sakura

Sherry Pie

Widow Von'Du

When does RuPaul's Drag Race premiere?

Through one of the tweets of the official account of the program it was revealed that the release date for season number 12 will be Friday, February 28.

It is worth mentioning that soon the revelation of the cast for season 5 of All Stars would also arrive, a format that is undoubtedly one of the favorites of the fans of the Drag Queens competition.