Rose McGowan criticizes Natalie Portman's protest at the Oscars

American actress and activist Rose McGowan has dismissed as a "fraud" the outfit that Natalie Portman used in the last ceremony of the 2020 Oscar Awards; in his attire he wore a cape with the embroidered names of female filmmakers ignored in the category nomination for "Best Director."

In a social media post Rose McGowan said, she found Natalie Portman's protest on the red carpet of the Oscar Awards "deeply offensive to those of us who really do the job."

I am not writing this out of bitterness, I am writing this out of disgust.

Natalie Portman on the carpet of the Oscar Awards 2020. Photo: AFP



Rose McGowan mentioned that while Dior's black cape embroidered with the names of the rejected filmmakers, she received "favorable reviews from the mainstream media", she was nothing more than "an actress who played the role of someone who cares" .

Natalie, you've worked with two directors in your long career, one of them was you, you have a production company that has hired exactly one director: you.

In a statement to the AFP, Natalie Portman agreed with Rose McGowan that she did not deserve to be called brave. "I agree with Ms. McGowan that it is wrong to call myself 'brave' for wearing a garment with women's names, brave is a term that I associate more strongly with actions like those of women who have been testifying against Harvey Weinstein in the last weeks, under incredible pressure, "he added in a reference to the disgraced Hollywood mogul on trial in New York on charges of predatory sexual assault.

He also acknowledged that he has not worked with as many directors as he would have liked and noted, the challenges faced by films directed by women and minorities.

Rose McGowan is one of the many women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault; He said in his post that, while Natalie Portman and other actresses have spoken out against the insufficient representation of women in the film industry, they did little to make a change, "until you and your fellow actresses become real, Do us all a favor and hang up your embroidered activist cape, it doesn't hang well. "