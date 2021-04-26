All the winners at the Oscars 2021: list of winners

At last the great night arrived. After an atypical awards season marked by the coronavirus pandemic, tonight it has been announced the winners of the Oscars 2021 in a gala in which the figure of the master of ceremonies has once again been dispensed with for the third consecutive year.

Below you will find the full honors of the 93rd edition of the awards given by the Hollywood Academy, a new demonstration that being the most nominated film does not mean that you really were the big favorite for the award.

Best film:

Best Leading Actress:

Best Leading Actor:

Riz Ahmed, by Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins, for The Father

Chadwick Boseman, por La madre del blues (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Gary Oldman, por Mank

Steven Yeun, por Minari

Best Supporting Actor:

Sacha Baron Cohen, for The Chicago 7 Trial

Daniel Kaluuya, for Judas and the black messiah (WINNER)

Leslie Odom Jr., for One Night in Miami … (One Night in Miami)

Paul Raci, by Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, for Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress:

Best Direction:

Thomas Vinterberg, for Another Round

David Fincher, by Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, por Minari

Chloé Zhao, by Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, for A Promising Young Woman

Best Original Screenplay:

Judas and the black messiah

Threatening

A promising young woman (WINNER)

Sound of metal

The Chicago 7 trial

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Borat, Movie Film Sequel

The father (WINNER)

Nomadland

One night in Miami …

Tigre Blanco (The White Tiger)

Best International Film:

Another Round, by Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark) (WINNER)

Collective, by Alexander Nanau (Romania)

Better Days (Shaonian de ni), de Derek Tsang (Hong Kong)

The Man Who Sold His Skin, de Kaouther Ben Hania (Túnez)

Quo Vadis, Aida ?, by Jasmila Zbanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Documentary Film:

Best Animated Film:

Best Fiction Short Film, Live Action:

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Animated Short Film:

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens, I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Documentary Short Film:

A Concerto is a Conversation

A Love Song for Latasha

Colette

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

Best Editing:

The father

Nomadland

A promising young woman

Sound of metal

The Chicago 7 trial

Best photography

Best Production Design:

The father

The mother of blues

Mank

News from the big world

Tenet

Best Costume Design:

Emma

The mother of blues (WINNER)

Mank

Mulan (Mulan)

Pinocchio (Pinocchio)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Emma

Hillbilly, a rural elegy

The mother of blues (WINNER)

Mank

Pinocchio

Best visual effects:

Best soundtrack:

Better sound:

Best Original Song