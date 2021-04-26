All the winners at the Oscars 2021: list of winners

At last the great night arrived. After an atypical awards season marked by the coronavirus pandemic, tonight it has been announced the winners of the Oscars 2021 in a gala in which the figure of the master of ceremonies has once again been dispensed with for the third consecutive year.
Below you will find the full honors of the 93rd edition of the awards given by the Hollywood Academy, a new demonstration that being the most nominated film does not mean that you really were the big favorite for the award.
In preparation: The article will be published as the rest of the prizes are delivered
Best film:
Best Leading Actress:
Best Leading Actor:
- Riz Ahmed, by Sound of Metal
- Anthony Hopkins, for The Father
- Chadwick Boseman, por La madre del blues (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
- Gary Oldman, por Mank
- Steven Yeun, por Minari
Best Supporting Actor:
- Sacha Baron Cohen, for The Chicago 7 Trial
- Daniel Kaluuya, for Judas and the black messiah (WINNER)
- Leslie Odom Jr., for One Night in Miami … (One Night in Miami)
- Paul Raci, by Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield, for Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress:
Best Direction:
- Thomas Vinterberg, for Another Round
- David Fincher, by Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, por Minari
- Chloé Zhao, by Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell, for A Promising Young Woman
Best Original Screenplay:
- Judas and the black messiah
- Threatening
- A promising young woman (WINNER)
- Sound of metal
- The Chicago 7 trial
Best Adapted Screenplay:
- Borat, Movie Film Sequel
- The father (WINNER)
- Nomadland
- One night in Miami …
- Tigre Blanco (The White Tiger)
Best International Film:
- Another Round, by Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark) (WINNER)
- Collective, by Alexander Nanau (Romania)
- Better Days (Shaonian de ni), de Derek Tsang (Hong Kong)
- The Man Who Sold His Skin, de Kaouther Ben Hania (Túnez)
- Quo Vadis, Aida ?, by Jasmila Zbanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best Documentary Film:
Best Animated Film:
Best Fiction Short Film, Live Action:
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye
Best Animated Short Film:
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens, I Love You
- Opera
- Yes-People
Best Documentary Short Film:
- A Concerto is a Conversation
- A Love Song for Latasha
- Colette
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
Best Editing:
- The father
- Nomadland
- A promising young woman
- Sound of metal
- The Chicago 7 trial
Best photography
Best Production Design:
- The father
- The mother of blues
- Mank
- News from the big world
- Tenet
Best Costume Design:
- Emma
- The mother of blues (WINNER)
- Mank
- Mulan (Mulan)
- Pinocchio (Pinocchio)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
- Emma
- Hillbilly, a rural elegy
- The mother of blues (WINNER)
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Best visual effects:
Best soundtrack:
Better sound:
Best Original Song
- Fight for You, Judas and the black messiah
- Hear My Voice, from The Chicago 7 Trial
- Husavik, from Eurovision Song Contest: The Fire Saga Story
- Io Sí (Seen), from Life ahead
- Speak Now, from One Night in Miami …