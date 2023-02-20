Rookie Cops Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The makers of Rookie Cops just finished filming, but fans already are asking for a second season. Think about a program that makes you want something.

On March 16, 2022, the last incident of Rookie Cops aired. Since then, a lot of people have been looking for season 2 of Rookie Cops. I’ve looked everywhere but haven’t found much or anything useful.

Fans are wondering if there will be a Season 2 of the South Korean drama “Rookie Cops,” which ended just on the best possible note. The drama not just to made us laugh, but it also showed us how important friendships are and took us on an adventure we’d never had before.

Even though the finale was something to remember, Yoon Dae’s death was among the biggest surprises. At first, no one assumed that Yoon Dae’s absence would have such a big effect on us, but it did. The way he changed as a person was very interesting.

The Rookie Cops’ journey was an interesting one, with each character adding something to the story. The characters are so silly that even when something doesn’t work, it still stands out because of them. Now, fans, including us, really want a Season 2 of the show. We don’t blame them—the show was a good way to relax, and we’d love to see another season.

People are talking about whether or not there will be Rookie Police officers Episode 17, since the most expected episodes came out this week and the show is almost done with its journey to the end. But the big question is whether or not there will be another episode.

Also, do you know if the exhibition will be back for a second season? All of these questions, as well as the end of the season, will be talked about in the next few paragraphs.

As we already know, Rookie Cops is indeed a Korean drama that is also known as the inaugural Star Original because it is the first K-drama created by the OTT platform. The show is interesting because it’s about the lives of students at a police academy. They want to become honest cops, but they face problems while they’re there.

The show is a great example of how friendship and hard work go hand in hand. Because of this, the show is one of the most popular shows right now among people of all ages.

Kang Daniel, Chae Soo-bin, Lee Shin-young, and Park Yoo-na play the main characters in Rookie Cops. Min Do-hee, Park Sung-joon, Cheon Young-min, and Kim Woo-seok also play important roles in the show. On the contrary hand, Studio NEW makes the show, and Kim Byung-soo is in charge of the drama.

The 16-episode drama is a coming-of-age drama with a procedural theme. It is good enough to watch all at once. Let’s find out quickly if there will be a second season of Rookie Cops or not.

Rookie Cops Season 2 Release Date

The official date for Season 2 of Rookie Cops has not been set yet. The 2nd season of the television series Rookie Cops should come out sometime in 2023. Maybe, like the first season, it will be on HULU. Let’s wait and see what comes next.

Rookie Cops Season 2 Cast

Since we don’t know anything about Season 2, let’s look at the production team of Season 1. Kang Daniel played Wi Seung Hyeon, a serious but fun student who got first place on his second try at the test to get into college.

Chae Soo Bin started playing Go Eung Gang, a person with a strong personality who stands up for what’s right. Han Na, a scholar who doesn’t get along with other people at the University at first, was played by Park Yoo Na. But as Min Do Hee plays Woo Joo Young, a scientific nerd who desires to work in the forensics department, she learns over time.

Lee Shin Young, in contrast, hand, became judo athlete Kim Tak, who later became Shin Ah Ri’s love interest.

Yoon Dae II was played by Park Sung Joon. At first, his character seemed laid-back, but as the episodes went on, his responsible side came out, which made the audience trust him. Shin Ah Ri, who falls in love with Kim Tak later in the show, was played by Cheon Young Min.

Regardless of whether the show gets a second season, we would want all the characters to keep playing the same roles. All of the protagonists are so silly, and they all have something fun and interesting about them that makes the show great to watch.

Rookie Cops Season 2 Trailer

The latest trailer of Rookie Cops Season 2 hasn’t arrived yet. It looks like it will be out soon. Let’s watch the full trailer of the initial season of the television series Rookie Cops. Check it out below.

Rookie Cops Season 2 Rating

Critics loved the first spring of Rookie Cops. They liked the story, the acting, and the characters. The average audience rating for this show on Rotten Tomatoes was 67%, while IMDB gave it a good score of 7.1/10. The second season of Rookie Cops is set to start on HULU in 2023.

Rookie Cops Season 2 Review

All of the actors did a great job, and the tale of the show was very entertaining. They did everything they could to meet our needs. It was liked by the people who saw it, and I think you should watch it too. The show was very pretty, and the story was interesting. Also, it was very beautiful. I’m hoping that a second episode will be produced.

Rookie Cops Season 2 Plot

Rookie Cops follows the same story of freshmen recruits at the elite Korean Federal Police University (KNPU), which is believed to be one of the greatest conservative and exclusive campuses in Korea. Wi Seung-hyun, played by Kang Daniel, is a freshman with high grades who wants to be like his father.

Until he meets Go Eun-Kang, everything is going as planned (Chae Soo-bin). In the youth investigation drama, the students’ hopes, dreams, loves, and problems are shown.

In the Korean drama Rookie Cops, young people at the Korean Federal Police University show how passionate they are about their jobs. Rookie police is a love story with a slice of real life.

Kim Byung Soo was in charge of the direction, and Lee Hana wrote the script. Rookie Cops has a total of 16 episodes, and it was made by Studio and NEW as well as Walt Disney Company Korea together.

Kang Daniel played the freshman just at the Korean national police university, Wi Seung Hyun. Seung Hyun got the best grade in his class. He works hard and has a strong sense of right and wrong. Chae Soo Bin played the main female character in Rookie Cops. She was Ko Run Kang in the play.

Eun Kang is also a first-year student just at Korean National Police University. She went to college because she likes someone there. Eun Kang barely made it through the interview, but he still got into college.

The actors got along well with each other. Both off-screen and on-screen, they looked good together. On the show’s YouTube channel as well as social media pages, you can see what goes on behind the scenes.

In the first incident of Rookie Cops, the main characters fight because Eun Kang’s sister stirred up a misunderstanding. If I tell the user anything additional about the drama, I’ll give away something important.