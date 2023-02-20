The Orville Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Orville has changed a lot in its first three seasons. It started as a silly Star Trek parody, but now it is one of the best science fiction shows on TV in a long time.

And all of this happened throughout a big network change. There hasn’t been an official announcement about season four yet, but creator Seth MacFarlane says there’s a 50/50 chance that it will happen.

MacFarlane told TVLine, “I hope that when the show comes out on Disney+, people who haven’t seen it yet will give it a chance.”

“That could make a big difference for us.” Here’s what you need to know concerning upcoming installments on Hulu and Disney, assuming you’re all going to watch The Orville over and over again to help it get a fourth season.

After some trouble due to the Covid pandemic as well as changes to TV schedules, the show came back in 2022. The show that used to be called The Orville is now called The Orville: New Horizons. It started as a comedy, but it is slowly trying to become more advanced and politically aware than in the last few seasons.

But the actors and crew of The Orville will be ready to make a fourth season that builds on what season three did well.

But viewers and the people who make the show are not sure what will happen to The Orville. As of right now, there are currently no episodes of The Orville that have already been made. All three seasons will be available on Disney+ in August 2022.

After three years, The Orville’s much-anticipated third season is almost here. Following its initial two seasons on Fox, this sci-fi comedy-drama is now on Hulu. The show is about Captain Ed Mercer, who is played by Seth MacFarlane. His life changes after his marriage end.

Eventually, Mercer is in a position to take a job as captain of the Orville, a middle-level spaceship for exploring. As he gets used to being in charge and learns to work with his crew, including Commander Kelly Grayson, his now ex-wife, and first mate, Mercer takes Orville into uncharted territory.

The Orville Season 4 Release date

As of November 2022, there’s been no news about whether or not there will be a fourth season.

But if we have to guess when The Orville Season 4 might come out, it might be around the middle or end of 2023, like the last three seasons, which came out between June and December. Also, Hulu hasn’t said anything yet about the future of the show or given the green light for The Orville Season 4.

The Orville Season 4 Cast

See who will be in Season 4 of The Orville below.

Seth MacFarlane as Capt. Ed Mercer

Adrianne Palicki as Cmdr. Kelly Grayson

Penny Johnson Jerald as Dr. Claire Finn

BJ Tanner as Marcus Finn

Mike Henry as Dann

Alexis Knapp as Irillia

J Lee as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr

Mark Jackson as Isaac

Anne Winters as Ens. Charly Burke

Scott Grimes as Lt. Gordon Malloy

Peter Macon as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus

Jessica Szohr as Lt. Talla Keyali

Chad Coleman as Klyden

Norm Macdonald as Lt. Yaphit

Kai Wener as Ty Finn

The Orville Season 4 Trailer

When the fourth season of The Orville releases new footage, you can be sure that I will share it with you as soon as possible.

The Orville Season 4 Plot

The season 3 finale, “Future Unknown,” could be a great way to end the show in many ways. There, a lot of the big storylines come to an end, like the Kaylon war and Claire’s marriage to Isaac. This gives season three a sense of closure.

But if the USS Orville goes back into the unknown, there’s always room for more adventures. Since she just joined the crew, Lysella’s story on the ship feels like it’s just getting started.

After the end of The Orville, creator Seth MacFarlane talked to Decider about why there could be more episodes if more people watch it on Disney+:

“When people finally give the show a chance as well as sit down and watch it, they are almost always surprised and taken by surprise. “Oh my gosh, this is the complete opposite of what I assumed it would be… in a good way!”

he said. “And I think if we can convince enough people to give us a chance, we’ll be rewarded with a fourth season and maybe even more.

MacFarlane went on, “So it’s really up to the audience.” “Because it’s a business,” he said. The show costs a lot to make, so it needs many fans and viewers to justify its existence. So we hope that Disney+ will consider giving us that chance.”

If that doesn’t work, maybe some of the people who work on Orville can go work on American Dad instead. Both shows were made by MacFarlane, and just lately at Comic-Con, the showrunner for American Dad, Matt Weitzman, talked about that exact situation:

He made a joke about the fact that Scott Grimes is in both shows by saying, “We might hire him for the show.” “That show’s Mike Henry is a regular character on our show.”

Weitzman added, “I’m not looking specifically to do that.” “It’s more or less what works. We probably wouldn’t look for it, but if it works, it works.”

In the second-to-last episode of season 3, Orville struck a deal with the Borg-like Kaylon enemies. Now, in season 4, the Kaylons will help the Union. The alliance between the Krill and the Moclan is likely to be the biggest change to The Orville in the future. The Krill and the Moclan are kind of like the Cardassians and the Klingons in Star Trek.

After the Krill chose an extremist candidate as well as the Moclan was kicked out of the Union for being racist, the two races joined forces.