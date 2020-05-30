Roger Federer makes history by becoming the highest paid athlete on the planet: he surpassed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Share it:

Roger Federer became for the first time the highest-paid athlete on the planet. A tennis player has never led this payroll, since Forbes created it in 1990 (Reuters / Mike Hutchings / File Photo)

Roger Federer He is a living legend of the sport, but towards the end of his career he continues to break records. The 38-year-old Swiss became the first tennis player to lead the ranking of the highest paid athletes on the planet which has been produced by the economic magazine Forbes since 1990.

ATP racket number 4 managed to unseat footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentine and the Portuguese had alternated leadership in 3 of the last 4 years.

According to this report, Federer obtained earnings of $ 106.3 million ($ 6.3 million in prizes and $ 100 million in endorsements and appearance fees). Last year he had finished in fifth place, and his best record had been in 2013, when he finished second.

Among its sponsors, the Japanese company Uniqlo, Credit Suisse, Mercedes-Benz, Barilla, Moet & Chandon, Rolex, Wilson and Rimowa stand out (there are 13 companies in total). In this way, the Swiss is, along with the American golfer Tiger Woods, the only two active athletes to reach $ 100 million in a single year with only sponsorships.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in second place on the payroll (Reuters / Massimo Pinca)

"The coronavirus wreaked havoc on sports and canceled or postponed many major events for the first time since World War II."he explained Forbes in your report. This point contributed to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi falling to second and third place, respectively (between the two they lost about $ 28 million due to salary reductions).

The Portuguese ambushed a total of $ 105 million, of which $ 45 million is sponsored by Nike, Altice, Herbalife and their own brand CR7. The Argentine rounded about 104 million, thanks to the 32 million it received from companies like Adidas, MasterCard and PepsiCo.

Lionel Messi closed the podium of the best-paid athletes (Reuters / Albert Gea / File Photo)

It's worth noting that the 100 highest-paid athletes earned a combined total of $ 3.6 billion this year, which is 9% below 2019 and the first decline since 2016.

Another peculiarity is that The NBA is the tournament that contributes the most athletes, while the NFL players had the best year as a group thanks to the beginning of the season in late summer, which has not been affected by the pandemic. Those most affected were MLB men.

Tennis player Naomi Osaka, the best placed woman in this ranking (Reuters / Kim Kyung-hoon)

Fourth place goes to another footballer. This is Neymar, with a profit of $ 95.5 million in the last year. The top 5 is closed by a basketball player: LeBron James, with 88.2 million.

The first woman on the payroll is tennis player Naomi Osaka, displacing Serena Williams (she led since 2016, when she replaced Maria Sharapova). The Japanese tennis player is ranked 29, with 37.4 million.

THE 20 BEST PAYMENTS ON THE PLANET:

1- Roger Federer (tennis), with 106.3 million

2- Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer), with 105 million

3- Lionel Messi (soccer), with 104 million

4- Neymar (soccer), with 95.5 million

5- LeBron James (basketball), with 88.2 million

6- Stephen Curry (basketball), with 74.4 million

7- Kevin Durant (basketball) 63.9 million

8- Tiger Woods (golf), with 62.3 million

9- Kirk Cousins (American football), with 60.5 million

10- Carson Wentz (American football), with 59.1 million

11- Tyson Fury (boxing) with 57 million

12- Russell Westbrook (basketball), with 57 million

13- Lewis Hamilton (motorsports), with 54 million

14- Rory Mcilroy (golf), with 52 million

15- Jared Goff (American football), with 49 million

16- Conor McGregor (mixed martial arts), with 48 million

17- James Harden (basketball), with 47.8 million

18- Giannis Antetokounmpo (basketball), with 47.6 million

19- Anthony Joshua (boxing), with 47 million

20- Deonay Wilder (boxing), with 46.5 million