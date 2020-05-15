“Unorthodox” Star Shira Haas’ Stunning Pics In One-Piece Swimsuit

Share it:

“Unorthodox” star Shira Haas did share her stunning pics in one piece sexy swimsuit to commemorate her 25th birthday.

Shira Haas is an Israeli actress that happens to be well-known for her acting in several TV series. But she did gain overnight fandom with her appearance and significant role in the interesting series “Unorthodox”. Recently, the 24-year-old actress did share her sexy snaps in order to recall her 25th birthday bash.

Stunning Snap of Shira Haas

Fans and followers were surely having a good time watching the stunning pics that she did post on her Instagram account. The Israeli actress is gorgeous with beautiful curves as you can see in her stunning snap. She did share a photo in which she was wearing a tropical-print one-piece swimsuit while she is holding a glass of wine in her right hand. She is relaxing while lounging in a pool with such a beautiful sight as she is enjoying the wine.

“Celebrating my birthday,” she captioned the photo posted Wednesday. “What a year this has been.”

It is surely exciting to watch her bald figure in the snap that she did share on her Instagram handle. the “Unorthodox” star has been proving that she is enjoying the best time during her birthday. Although the post she did share was on Wednesday, Shira Haas celebrated her B’day on Monday.

Amit Rahav, co-star and on-screen husband of Shira Haas did share a lovely post of her birth date on social media. He did caption on her Instagram story, “Happy birthday Shira Haas! Marrying you was the easiest thing I’ve ever done”.

Fans also love Shira Haas for her amazing role in the exciting series “Shtishel”. The Israeli actress seems to be focusing currently on her healthy life and progressing in her career.

