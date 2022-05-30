When Will Kung Fu Panda 3 Be On Netflix?

[1] The release date for Kung Fu Panda’s Netflix series: The Paws of Destiny, is December 19, 2018.

[2] Kung Fu Panda 3 movie will be available on Netflix from January 2, 2019.

Note this article is updated frequently, so keep visiting to get the most recent dates.

Netflix has acquired the exclusive US streaming rights to the entire “Kung Fu Panda” franchise, including all three films and two TV series.

(the 2011 Nickelodeon series “Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness” and now-canceled 2016 Amazon original “Tigertail”). Only one film is currently streaming – Kung Fu Panda 3 is not yet available on Netflix in the United States but is expected to be available sometime in 2018.

Kung fu panda 3 netflix release date:

Now you can watch kung fu panda three full movie HD on Netflix’s Official Site. The DreamWorks Animation series has won multiple awards, including an Annie Award for Best Animated Feature Film at the 42nd Annie Awards.

Kung fu panda, 1-2, are currently streaming on Netflix USA. Just go to Netflix’s official site and search it. Kung Fu Panda 3 is also available now. It was released domestically on December 8, 2016, with a sneak, peek of the film aired preceding its release by 20th Century Fox TV.

Kung Fu Panda 2 was released on July 29, 2011. The release date for Kung fu panda three has not been announced yet, but it will be available on Netflix soon, probably in late 2018 or early 2019.

Kung fu panda part 1 netflix:

Kung fu panda part 2 on netflix:

Why was kung fu panda 3 removed from Netflix:

Kung Fu Panda 3 was announced to be removed from Netflix US in January 2016. At that time, many fans believed that Kung Fu Panda 3 would never appear on any other services after it left Netflix, but this was incorrect because Kung Fu Panda 3 did end up appearing again later on Amazon Prime Video in February 2016 instead.

Kung Fu Panda 3 leaving Netflix was a joint decision between Netflix and Dreamworks. Dreamworks did not want Kung Fu Panda 3 streaming on two different services, which would cause players to lose interest in the movie faster because it’s only available for a limited amount of time.

This means that either Netflix or Amazon had to drop Kung Fu Panda 3 from their catalog; unfortunately, it was Netflix because there wasn’t enough interest from fans to keep it on the platform after its removal.

On February 1, 2016, it was confirmed by studioADI that Kung Fu Panda 3 will appear exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting February 16, 2016, until June 30, 2021, so you will need an Amazon Prime membership to watch Kung Fu Panda 3 for free after it leaves Netflix.

Kung Fu Panda 3 will not be available on any other services except for Amazon Prime Video, which is a little disappointing. However, at least we will still have a chance of watching the movie for free by going with Amazon’s subscription service.

After its removal from Netflix, Kung Fu Panda 3 was also removed from all international versions of Netflix, so if you live outside the US, you won’t be able to stream this movie legally on your account even if you have access to another version of Netflix such as the United Kingdom or Brazil unless they release it on their catalog separately from the American one in some countries.

To watch Kung Fu Panda 3 anywhere in the world, you will need a VPN service that will let you connect and change your IP address to either America or Canada so that you can gain access to the North American version of Netflix. With this done, you will be able to watch Kung Fu Panda 3 on your account for free during its availability on Amazon Prime Video.

