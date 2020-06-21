Share it:

In Mexico, the team led by Roberto Zagallo and made up of a combination of offensive players, put on a show and won every game until the consecration. In dialogue with Infobae, the former fantasist gave intimacies to that feat: Pelé's level and the particular advice he knew how to give Messi

Rivelino, 50 years after Brazil's title in the 1970 World Cup: “He was the best team of all time, only Guardiola's Barcelona came up” was last modified: by

