Rihanna returns to the music scene with the song "Believe It"

The surprise release this Friday of "Believe It", Rihanna's collaboration for rapper and R&B singer PartyNextDoor, has meant the musical reappearance of the Barbadian diva after three years of musical silence and once again fuels the expectations of fans regarding to his expected ninth album.

"We missed you", subscribes one of the many comments after Rihanna's publication on her Instagram profile of this song in which she limits her participation practically to the chorus and chorus and which is actually part of "Partymobile", the album released today by his incidental adventure partner PartyNextDoor.

It was also he, PartyNextDoor, one of the creators of the hitherto last song released to the market with the voice of Rihanna, the hit "Wild Thoughts" by DJ Khalid. Published in June 2017, it ended up being one of the most listened to songs of that year and reached number 2 in the United States.

However, it is necessary to travel another twelve months ago, to 2016, to find what is the most recent album in his name, "ANTI", it may not be the most commercial but probably the most celebrated to date by its public and by Criticism thanks to hits like "Work", "Needed Me", "Kiss It Better" or "Love on the Brain".









Produced by Jeff Bhasker, Boi-1da, DJ Mustard and Hit-Boy, among many others, it was the result of a very long search and recording process, more than two years, the longest until then in her career, which led her to a sound less linked to dance music and more towards black music and its Caribbean roots, with a strong presence of "dancehall".

Based on the information published so far, the Jamaican touch will once again star in "R9", the provisional title that has been given to Rihanna's ninth album, pending her official name. It was in 2018 when she herself confirmed for the first time that there would be a new album, as it was speculated, it could be a double work made up of a more pop album and, sure, a more experimental one from its Caribbean roots.

"I like to think of it as a reggae-inspired album. It is not going to be reggae as we know it, but there will be elements like that in all the tracks, it is in my blood, no matter how far I am from that culture or the environment I grew up in. He never abandons me and although I explored other styles, it's time to go back, "Rihanna said in a recent interview with Vogue.

But "R9" never came. Tobes too busy among all her facets as a businesswoman and performer, the richest female music artist in the world according to Forbes, declared in 2019 to the magazine "Interview" her intention to turn over last summer to finally finish in the studio her new album. "This is me listening to my ninth album and refusing to release it," he wrote last January through his networks in a message that accompanied the video of a dancing dog.

Since then only images of him in the studio have come out together with producers Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, better known as The Neptunes.

