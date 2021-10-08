Ricky Martin: The New Confirmation For Viña 2020!!

Mayor Virginia Reginato did confirm through her Twitter that the Puerto Rican will be present in the new version of the Viñamarino contest.

During the day on Friday, the mayor of Viña del Mar too did confirm the artists for the next version of the Viña del Mar Song Festival: Ricky Martin.

The Puerto Rican would also join the festive grill being the second confirmed, after the Chilean, Mon Laferte.

Recall that Martin was present last time at Quinta Vergara in 2014. Thus He was adding a total of five presentations in the contest.

Through his Twitter account, Reginato also did write. “The wait is over. I am pleased to confirm for the Viña del Mar 2020 Festival, the superstar Ricky Martín @ricky_martin. Welcome to the biggest Latino Festival in the World”.

Remember that the singer is also going through a very good professional and personal moment. Since a week ago he shared with the world that they are waiting for another son with her husband, Jwan Yosef.

This is how Reginato announced the presence of Ricky Martin in Viña 2020:

