Rick and Morty, the new short Samurai & Shogun could totally rewrite history

Earlier this year, Rick and Morty's already limitless multiverse was enriched with a new short titled Samurai and Shogun which, may have totally rewritten history as we know it.

In this short adventure the characters take on the role of two samurai who are intent on fighting with dangerous ninjas. The short is dubbed in Japanese and subtitled in English and was created by Deen study, who has already dealt with other very famous anime such as Kenshin the Tramp is The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods.

In just 8 minutes the whole Rick and Morty story could have been rewritten. In fact, in the middle of the story Rick refers to Morty as "Rick Sanchez" before leaving to become "Super Rick". While he said these words we also witnessed a very particular thing, the reflection of the face of Rick overlapped Morty's face. Does this mean that Rick and Morty are actually the same person?

At the end of the episode, Rick receives a phone message from Jerry telling him that Morty is just born. Rick then takes a drink from his flask and puts down Morty's potion bottle. The potion provides Morty with all of Rick's memories right up to the moment of his birth, and in so doing, this transforms reality, transforming Morty into Rick C-137 as, time itself shifts to the moment of Morty's birth.

Fans have long theorized that Rick and Morty may actually be the same person, but this episode goes beyond simple confirmation, also introducing a number of other revolutionary revelations.

In the first place Rick was never there for Beth, perhaps because he was simply not born yet when Morty's mother was growing up. Secondly Rick's flask wouldn't contain alcohol or at least not always but, it would contain a potion capable of holding him firmly in the role of the mad scientist we all know. And then there is also Evil Morty of which no one knows the origin but, it seems entirely possible that Evil Morty came from a timeline in which he did not transform into Rick. Perhaps his overall goal is to break the cycle and prevent Morty from becoming Rick across the multiverse?

All these collateral theories, as often happens, could only be the fruit of our vivid imagination. Most likely in Rick and Morty 5, none of this will find an explanation. In the meantime, we just have to watch the new episodes of Rick and Morty 4, which have recently landed on Netflix.