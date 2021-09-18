Rick And Morty Season 4: Release Date Cast Episodes & Teaser

Everyone’s favorite mad scientist and his sidekick are coming back! Rick and Morty, the vastly popular animated series has been contracted for 70 more episodes. So, fans can expect lots of intergalactic adventures for years to come.

The series follows the antics of genius Madhatter Rick and his suffering family – horse surgeon Beth, her husband Jerry and their two kids – Morty and Summer.

WHEN IS RICK & MORTY: SEASON 4 GETTING RELEASED?

The previous season almost two years ago on October 2017 so the show is very much due for its 4th season. According to sources, the long wait is finally getting over. The new season is supposed to premiere somewhere around November 2019.

US viewers can watch it on AdultSwim while UK fans will have to tune in to Channel 4. Other countries can expect it on their Netflix.

PLOT OF RICK AND MORTY SEASON 4

The show Rick and Morty is a wild adventure. You never know where the show is going to take you and that is part of the reason fans are so hooked on this show. Season 4 will probably get crazier and more unpredictable. You can expect some more interdimensional cable three snippets as well as some Vindicator action.

CAST OF RICK AND MORTY SEASON 4

The main voice actors will all be returning for the 4th season.

Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith – Justin Roiland

Jerry Smith – Chris Parnell

Summer Smith – Spencer Grammer

Beth Smith – Sarah Chalke

Paul Giamatti, Kathleen Turner, Sam Neill, and Taika Waititi are some of the guest stars confirmed to make an appearance.

TEASER OF RICK AND MORTY SEASON 4

An official teaser for the new season hasn’t been released as of yet. But you can watch an excerpt from the 4th season on youtube. Just go to AdultSwim’s channel and catch a glimpse of the chaotic fun that is to come.

November is almost here and so are new interdimensional exploits. Keep your seat belt on; it’s going to be a wild ride!