Rick and Morty Season 4: Everything You Need to Know

An Exciting News for The Rick and Morty fans, The Show is Releasing its season 4 soon in November 2019.

“Rick and Morty” is an Amazing American Sci-Fi sitcom Created By Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, who has completed its marvelous 3 seasons successfully. Season 4 is arriving soon on November 2019, but the date not yet disclosed by any of the “Rick and Morty” Team Members.

On which Date will Season 4 Release?

As we all know, whenever the Rick and Morty Season is Released, It was a Sunday Consistently. Although the date not disclosed we can guess the tentative dates on which the Season 4 will release is:

November 3, 2019

November 10, 2019

November 17, 2019

November 24, 2019

Well, the month is November we do not have to wait much longer. Last year all the fans were disappointed as it was not a Rick and Morty year. The second annual adult swim festival is around 15,16 November. The chances of “Rick and Morty” Season 4 being air is November 17, Sunday.

Is the Cast of Season 4 Changed?

Well, the Showrunners are: Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland

Justin Roiland

Chris Parnell

Spencer Grammer

Sarah Chalke

Paul Giamatti

Taika Waititi

Sam Neill

Kathleen Turner

It is well known that Justin Roiland must have Tricks Under his Sleeves, In Season 4 there might be special characters to twist the Episodes. Either Way, You will Enjoy the Series with A Laugh, That’s For Sure.

You Have Watched Season 4 Trailer, Right?

Truth is there is no official trailer launched, But There are two Brief Teasers to talk about. If we look at the first clip there is a black background behind Morty and his Grandfather Rick, Morty Passes over the mike to the Rick, and then he spreads the word of season 4 releases on November 2019. Watch it here;

In the second clip, We can see the Scene of season 4, and A Squooshy purple Alien refuses to take jerry’s app off the internet. It is Normal Day in The smith Family.

The show Rick and Morty have a Progressive Storyline, Although there might be a chance of evil Morty coming back in season 4. The Rick and Morty Account is teasing the audience in its style.

Black and white and dread all over. @adultswim pic.twitter.com/b4ytmXpt6o — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) September 5, 2019

Facts about “Rick and Morty” That You didn’t know:

The Episode “Pilot” just written in six Hours.

Female Writers were a Big Part of Season 3.

Rick and Morty Both are the voice of Justin Roiland.

Doctor Who and Tintin are the inspiration to the Intro and Theme song of Rick and Morty.

The sound of bottles rattling or the empty beer bottles comes when rick opens the car door every time.

Rick never Wears Seatbelts While all other Wears it.

Season 3 Recap:

Season 3 has ended in October 2017, and the show became more popular by the release of season 2 and 3. From 2017 Fans are waiting for the release of season 4 to enjoy it with their hearts beating fast.

The show started with “The Rickshank Redemption” which launched as a part of adult swim’s April fools prank on April 1, 2017. There are so many memories like an Alien Invaded the White House, and Rick and Morty must stop them. The controversy is when Jerry asks Beth to choose between him and Rick, and their Marriage is Tested.

Morty and Summer deal with their parent’s separation; one of Fan’s Favourite was “Pickle Rick.” Summer grows to Bizzare proportion was funny enough that brings tears in eyes.

In the ending scenes, the whole family stood against rick, even Morty also in opposition to his Grandfather defending his mother. It was a curious scene in the entire season.

Season 3 was Burst of laughter, annoying, curiosity, experiments on Human as well as the world. Just a couple of weeks of wait and season 4 will arrive in November.

What Should we expect in season 4:

Taika Waititi Film Director of Thor: Ragnarok will be in the voice of a tech-loving alien Gloopie who helped jerry launch the app.

Dan Harmon also confirmed that Mr. Meeseeks would return Several Times in season 4. Some of the First images of Season 4 below mentioned:

We can see that Rick Sanchez is alone in both the official photos, Where could Morty be? Rick is happy that he is isolated and independent. Maybe Rick is adventuring alone as the whole Family stood against him in season 3.

The croc-bots are attacking the planet, and rick is annoyed by them, Looks like he is going to Blast them all. There will be inter-galactic adventures of a Drunk, Irresponsible Grandpa and Timid Morty.

Rick and Morty’s Twitter account calls it “Promised Land,” and it looks like a Planet full of Dinosaur cyborgs.

After Season 4 the Total No. of episodes will be 41, and In 2018 Justin Roiland informed that there are 70 more episodes to come. At this number Overall Episodes will be 100 Plus. It means The “Rick and Morty” show Kept 60 episodes up its sleeves.

It can Guess that Season 4 will be consist of 10 Episodes. Jerry and Beth got reunited after their separation, and the whole family was together although rick is not too happy. It means that we will be seeing the entire family in some episodes, and You know when a Family unites there will burst of Laughter or Quarrel.

It is difficult to wait for season 4, but Till then, we can watch our Favourite Episodes of “Rick and Morty.”

This is one of the Favourite songs of “Rick and Morty ” Show:

Which episode do you think is Funniest of all? Comment below so that we can have the list of Funniest Episodes of All seasons..!!