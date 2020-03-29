Rick and Morty Releases Shocking 5-Minute Anime-Style Short

Share it:

Rick and Morty is one of the most successful series of Adult Swim and his fourth season has been one of the most anticipated. In this same channel, there is a programming block called Toonami that emits series of Japanese animation. To promote themselves, they released an impressive Rick and Morty animated short that featured all the action from a samurai anime.

Under the name of Samurai & ShogunThis five-minute short shows a bloody katana battle without losing the essence of the popular television series. The video can be found subtitled in English and Japanese and offers us the gore and bloodiest side of the lead duo of Rick and Morty.

In addition, its creators have been inspired by other anime such as Lone Wolf & Club, but creating a completely new world. One of the managers of Toonami, Jason DeMarco, previously joked with what they were preparing for the premiere of this block of content. Yesterday he posted on Twitter that he had something special up his sleeve to celebrate the occasion and confirmed that the short is a reference to the famous work of Kazuo Koike, Lone Wolf & Club.

This short film is a breath of fresh air while we wait to receive news about the last five episodes of the fourth season of Rick and Morty. The CG animated short has been created by producer Maki Terashima, known for working with Production IG in projects that include FLCL: Progressive, FLCL Alternative and the upcoming anime Uzumaki, along with director Kaichi Sato.

Many fans of the series have complained after the premiere of Samurai & Shogun, as they are frustrated at know nothing about new episodes. These quarantine days are a good time to get new content from our favorite series, but unfortunately it looks like Rick and Morty are going to beg a bit.