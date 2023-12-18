Black Panther Animated Series Eyes of Wakanda: Everything You Need to Know

The new animated series Eyes of Wakanda will debut on Disney+ in 2019 as a spin-off from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.

Presented by ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios staged a special screening of the first episodes of What If… Season 2 is on Monday, December 13, 2023. The Animated Eyes of Wakanda series is in production, and the studio formally confirmed it during the event. It is anticipated to premiere on Disney+ in 2024.

The Wakandan people have a long tradition of sending courageous heroes on perilous missions to collect priceless vibranium treasures from all corners of the globe. According to the official description, this is their tale.

There were no more announcements about the new series made at the time. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will replace Spider-Man: Freshman Year, another title that Marvel revealed during the event.

Eyes of Wakanda Release Date

The anticipated release year for Eyes of Wakanda is 2024. Ryan Coogler, director of Black Panther (2018) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), was rumored to be directing a new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie set in Wakanda in February 2021. Reportedly telling the character’s genesis narrative, Danai Gurira, who portrays Dora Milaje commander Okoye, joined the production three months later.

While appearing on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show in January 2023, Gurira hinted at a potential Okoye-themed series. In December 2023, at a special showing of episodes 1 and 3 of What If… Season 2, Eyes of Wakanda was formally unveiled. The debut of the series is likewise set for some time in 2024, as previously reported.

Eyes of Wakanda Plot

Throughout Wakandan history, courageous heroes have been assigned the mission of bringing back priceless vibranium relics, according to the show's official synopsis.

Their tale is this: Regrettably, more information has been kept under wraps. However, because it’s supposedly about “Wakandan history,” it might center on the family tree of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters like T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Shuri (Letitia Wright), and others.

Predicting how far back in time this episode will go is challenging. Exploring Wakanda’s past, however, reveals a wealth of opportunities. We may find out where certain members of the Dora Milaje came from, for instance, or more about the parents of T’Challa and Shuri.

The idea behind the program might potentially be used as an anthology series, whereby various fighters from different eras are featured in each episode. Whether it will have a continuous narrative or be an anthology series similar to What If…? is yet unknown.

Eyes of Wakanda Cast

No one knows who will be lending their voices to Eyes of Wakanda just yet, and it’s unclear whether any of the performers from the live-action tales will be involved with the new project. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Shuri (Letitia Wright) became a formidable hero and guardian of her land when her brother died away. After beating Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the character would return in an episode of Eyes of Wakanda set in the current day. With Dominique Thorne’s return as Riri Williams in Ironheart, viewers may also get a glimpse of Wakanda.

Conclusion

There isn’t a ton of data out there about Eyes of Wakanda just yet. Just the fact that Marvel is thinking about releasing it next year implies that at least part of the series has to be finished. More information should be forthcoming shortly.