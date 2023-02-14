Where to Watch Marvel Zombies

The debut of Marvel Zombies, a new television series from Marvel Studios, has been set for 2024. The 4 long series will deal with tales set in other universes where well-known Marvel heroes turn into zombies. From one of the episodes of Marvel’s Disney+ animated series, the series will be a spin-off. Why not?

The show is a part of Marvel’s effort to provide more mature material with graphic violence for adult viewers. The current shift towards R-rated entertainment also includes the forthcoming Deadpool 3 and the recent Disney Plus special Werewolf by Night. Ryan Reynolds’ titular character from Deadpool 3 will join Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the MCU.

Marvel Zombies

When it was revealed that a new Marvel Zombies series would be coming to Disney+, there was a lot of enthusiasm. Now that we know that it will be more than simply the one-off cameo shown in the animated program from last year, we also know that the new animation What If…? spin-off will have only four episodes, making it the shortest Marvel series to date.

It is difficult to estimate how brief the series will really be since the duration of those episodes has not yet been confirmed.

Even while Marvel Zombies was already in the works when What If… gave the MCU its first taste of zombie horror, the episode’s reception undoubtedly helped it. Marvel Zombies, which is based on the 2005 comic book of the same name, depicts some of the MCU’s greatest heroes being transformed into flesh-eating monsters by a quantum virus.

Marvel Zombies, which is set for release in 2024 and has received a TV-MA classification, is another step toward the MCU becoming more adult now that it is obvious that people are more than willing to see additional zombies in the MCU.

The cast of Marvel Zombies

The cast of “Marvel Zombies” is still unknown, and it will mostly rely on how the company tackles the project. It seems logical that the actors from that episode will return in their respective roles if it’s the other version of the MCU depicted in the “What If…?” series. In “What If… Zombies?!” Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) transforms into the Hulk to battle a zombie Scarlet Witch and her army of the dead, but only a handful of the heroes make it out alive.

This enables T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Hudson Thames), Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and Scott Lang/Ant-Man to escape and fly to Wakanda. Sadly, the episode closes with the revelation that a zombie Thanos has taken over the nation and is even possessing the Infinity Gauntlet. I’m sorry.

Thames and Rudd could return to battle the zombie horde, but T’Challa is unlikely to do so unless Chadwick Boseman managed to get in any more lines before his terrible passing.

But it’s quite feasible that Marvel and Disney would approach fresh voice performers to work on the project if the show is going in a completely different direction.

Marvel Zombies plot

The Quantum virus invaded the planet, and those who were stricken came back from the dead and began seeking fresh human meat. The more significant issue was that any superhero who contracted the virus would retain their abilities despite being a zombie.

After battling a zombie Wanda Maximoff, Peter Parker, T’Challa, and Scott Lang (or his skull, at least) all made it out of the episode alive. The heroes go to Wakanda with the brain stone to attempt to develop a solution for the infection.

Unfortunately, a massive army of zombies headed by an undead Thanos is there to meet them. He truly is a given! This cliffhanger will undoubtedly be resolved at a certain point, and although a What If…? season 2 is in the works, we believe Marvel Zombies might be the greatest choice to explore the plot in further detail.

We do know that Marvel Zombies will have four episodes, so the plot will be quite condensed and complete. Additionally, there are rumors that the program will be R-rated, implying we could witness some of the MCU’s most graphic violence yet!

Marvel Zombies Release Date

There isn’t a specific release date for Marvel Zombies yet, but it’s anticipated that it will happen in 2024.

Is there a trailer for Marvel Zombies?

There isn’t a trailer for Marvel Zombies yet. We probably won’t see any more advertising material for a time.

Robert Kirkman, a co-creator of the Image Comics book The Walking Dead, and Sean Phillips’ original Marvel Zombies limited series, which has been written and drawn by them, is credited with providing the inspiration for the future program.

From December 2005 to April 2006, there were five issues in the first print run of Zombies. Marvel has subsequently made many sequels and spinoffs based on Marvel Zombies, with fans clearly enjoying the other reality.