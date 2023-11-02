Paddington 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Paddington 3 release date is fast approaching, so it’s time to revisit Windsor Gardens and spend more time in the delightfully charming company of the Browns. Sorry, Winnie the Pooh, but the big screen’s most endearing ursine creature is about to make a comeback.

Paddington, directed by Paul King in 2014, is one of the finest children’s films of the 21st century. After three years, he and co-writer Simon Farnaby made one of the greatest movies ever in Paddington 2. Since it’s the truth, we won’t back down. It’s been a while, but before we start watching one of the new movies we’ve been dying to see, let’s check beneath your hat for a marmalade sandwich.

Paddington 3 Release Date

As was previously announced, the UK premiere of Paddington in Peru will take place on November 8, 2024, while the US premiere will take place on January 17, 2025. The movie began shooting in the UK in July 2023, but Rachel Zegler wasn’t able to participate because of the SAG-AFTRA strike (more on that below).

At least we now know when shooting can begin for the movie, and that’s fantastic news. According to an article published in April 2023, production on Paddington in Peru is scheduled to begin on July 24 of this year.

Paddington 3 Cast

There will be a combination of returning actors and newcomers in the Paddington 3 cast. Paddington Bear’s voice actor, Ben Whishaw (Fargo, The Lobster), will, of course, return. Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Notting Hill), Madeline Harris (Casualty, Being Human), and Samuel Joslin (The Impossible, The Nostalgist) have all been confirmed to return as Henry Brown, Judy, and Jonathan, respectively.

Jim Broadbent (Hot Fuzz, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix) will play Samuel Gruber, while Julie Walters (Educating Rita, Billy Elliot) will return to the cast in the role of Mrs. Bird. Aunt Lucy’s voice actress, Imelda Staunton (Downton Abbey, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget), is back as well.

However, Paddington, Peru has a new leading man. In place of Sally Hawkins (Wonka, The Shape of Water), who had previously played Mary Brown, will be Emily Mortimer (The Pursuit of Love, The Bookshop). Gina Cabot is also a part of the cast. Rachel Zegler (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Snow White), who was originally cast as Gina Cabot in Paddington 3, will not be returning because of the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Paddington 3 Story

Paddington 3 will be dubbed Paddington in Peru and will likely have a less intense emotional arc than its predecessors. This is what the summary says:

When Paddington finally goes back to see his beloved Aunt Lucy, who lives at the Home for Retired Bears in Peru, the cycle is complete. Following the Brown family as they are thrust into an unexpected trip through the Amazon jungle and up to the alpine peaks of Peru, an exciting adventure unfolds.

The previous two films were set in London, but moving the action to Paddington, Peru, opens up a world of possibilities for the stories, characters, and adventures to come. Paddington may have trouble adjusting to living in the Peruvian Amazon after being used to the luxuries of British family life. All of this should produce some fun and emotional narrative beats.

Paddington 3 Creators

It was announced with the Paddington in Peru title that Grammy-nominated music video director Dougal Wilson will be taking up directing duties for the third installment of the Paddington franchise. Wilson will take up directing responsibilities, although Paul King and the franchise screenwriters Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton all had a hand in the plot. Burton, Jon Foster, and James Lamont wrote the script for Paddington in Peru.

Paddington 3 Production Details

The third film was in development in early 2021 and gained its final title, Paddington in Peru, in June 2022. The film’s release date of early 2024 was pushed back because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, according to The Digital Fix. However, Paddington 3 will definitely be released in 2024, so fans may relax.

Screen Daily announced in August 2023 that production on Paddington 3 has begun. Rachel Zegler, who joined the cast in June 2023, is not available to shoot Paddington 3 due to her participation in the SAG-AFTRA strikes, according to the report. It would seem that shooting with the current group is nearing completion.

Scooper Daniel Richtman revealed on X (then Twitter) in September 2023 that production on Paddington 3 would be concluding in two weeks and that Rachel Zegler’s part would be replaced owing to the continuous strikes.

Paddington 3 Trailer

Even though production on Paddington 3 has begun and a release date has been set, we still don’t have any footage to share at this time.

Where to watch Paddington 3?

Paddington 3 will premiere in theaters only before being available for purchase or renting on video on-demand services. After that, it will be available on a streaming platform. In both the United States and the United Kingdom, subscribers to Netflix may see the first Paddington film. Paddington 2 is now available on DirecTV streaming in the United States. Both films are now available in the UK on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.