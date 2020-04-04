Rick and Morty, New Chapters of their Season 4

Share it:

The lucidity that emerges from each chapter of ‘Rick and Morty’, Comparable only to the simplicity in networks on the part of its fandom, is something that humanity, as an entity, should celebrate. The series of Dan Harmon Y Justin Roiland He has known how to demonstrate during his three and a half seasons that his imaginative wit, irreverent staging and frenetic rhythm (which decreases only when he wants the audience to hold his breath), are the perfect accompaniments to see how Rick learn to care about someone from time to time while Morty it embraces its darkest facet.

Now, the remaining five episodes of the fourth season are ready to storm the television channel TNT and the platform HBO Spain, belonging to WarnerMedia, from next May 4.

We had already seen the first five chapters of the season, available on HBO Spain along with all the previous ones, but it seems that this second half still holds a good number of surprises, such as a post-apocalyptic adventure with Japanese references (watch this short to open mouth), a visit to the secret sanctuary of Rick, a great hit with multiple twists of the script, a relationship with dragons to the ‘Game of Thrones’Or a new opportunity to see how the“ heroes ”save the planet, this time from a serpentine threat. All this without including the return of some of the most charismatic secondary, as the trailer already anticipates.

After this, let's remember that Harmon and Roiland signed a contract for which they still have sixty episodes to produce until reaching a magical number of 101, exceeding the hundred necessary for the syndication of the series and that the replacement of the title in other chains begins to generate profits ad eternum. Simpler than making a plumbus!