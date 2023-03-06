March Comes In Like A Lion Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

March Arrives Like such a Lion or Three Gatsu The Japanese loaf romance anime No Lion is based on a manga series about a 17-year-old boy who is an expert shogi player but has trouble making friends.

Shogi is a special board game that requires a tactic to play. It’s like a financial crisis or falling in a relationship for the first time, both of which come with getting older. Both this show and graphic novels were made for young people.

This narrative from Chica Umino’s manga was turned into manga on Oct. 8, 2016 by Shaft Studio. The first season of the anime did very well. The first season of March Emerges In Like A Lion received great reviews. The second season, which came out on October 14, 2017, was renewed.

Fans loved the second episode of the March Comes In Like A Lion TV series. Following the conclusion of the second season, fans wanted a third.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting for 3 Gatsu No Lion Third season or March Did come In Like A Lion Season 3 for the past three years, but they haven’t heard anything about when it will come out.

But we have some news about when March Arrives In Like A Lion will be out. Read the whole article to find out.

A Shaft-inspired anime TV series ran on NHK G from October 2016 to March 2017, and then again from October 2017 to March 2018. Each season had 22 episodes.

Aniplex of America released the English-dubbed version in four parts among December 2017 as well as April 2019. In 2017, a two-part live-action movie was made from the book. In 2023, Denpa will start putting out the manga in English. From 2015 to 2020, there was a spin-off of a manga.

March Is Here In like a Lion won the 4th Manga Taish, the 35th Kodansha Manga Award in the general category, the 18th Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize’s Grand Prize, as well as the manga division’s Grand Prix at the 24th Japan Media Arts Festival.

People have liked how the story shows how the characters’ minds work. Critics have mostly liked the anime version, and it is thought that it was among the best of 2010.

March Comes In Like A Lion Season 3 Release Date

On Twitter and Reddit, there have been a huge amount of tweets and discussions lately about season 3 of the manga March Did come in Like a Lion. a lack of no official announcement from the production company as to when they will start work on the third season, it seems likely.

The main things that keep anime going are how popular they are and how much people want to watch them. Because of this, March Comes Like A Lion is very popular, which led the people who made it to make another season.

The main reasons why season 3 is definitely coming out is that the graphic novel is still going on. It hasn’t ended yet, which suggests that the anime won’t end after just two seasons.

Chica Umino has written 15 books with 166 chapters, but only 88 of them have been published. March Emerges Like a Lion, Seasons 1 and 2 Fans will be very happy to hear that March Comes In As A Wild animal Season 3 could come out in 2023.

March Comes In Like A Lion Season 3 Cast

Akari Kawamoto as Ai Kayano Hinata Kawamoto as Kana Hanazawa Rei Kiriyama as Kengo Kawanishi Radio Fujimoto as Akio Ohtsuka

March Comes In Like A Lion Season 3 Trailer

The anime’s production company hasn’t said anything official about a second season yet, but we’re sure it will happen.

Usually, the trailer comes out two or just one months first before movie comes out, so it will come out in 2022. You can get an idea about what this animated movie is about by watching seasons 1 and 2 of March Did come Like a Lion until then.

Season 3 of 3 Gatsu No Lion, also called Sangatsu No Lion Season 3, is about Rui Kiriyama, who is the main character. His life is the basis for the show.

He is 17 years old and he plays shogi for a living. It’s a type of chess played in Japan. The main character’s parents and a younger sister died in a car crash.

He used to live in a foster home, but when he was mistreated, he left her. Rey is alone and doesn’t have many friends. The Kawamoto sisters are close to Rey.

The Kawamoto sisters seem to be Momo Kawamoto, Akari Kawamoto Hinata Kawamoto, but also Akari Kawamoto Hinata Kawamoto. They live in the same house as the Kawamoto sisters, and they also own the house.

In Season 3, the story shows how the main character comes to love this same Kawamoto sisters and other people.

Also, how he seems to develop in an environment in which nobody cares. If you watch March Did come In Like A Lion season 3 when it comes out, you will gain knowledge how to show progress in his love.

Shinkawa, which is near the Sumida River in Tokyo, is where the central protagonist Rei Kiriyama lives. The home of the Kawamoto family is in Tsukuda, which is linked to the town where Rei lives by the Chuo bridge.

In the manga, the shogi hall is in the Sendagaya area, and it looks like the headquarters of a Japanese Shogi Association, which is also in that area. When Rei Kiriyama was young, an accident killed his parents and younger sister.

Then he moved in with Masachika Kda’s family, who were friends with his father. Rei left his foster home when he turned 18 because he thought he was really only causing trouble. He lives alone now and doesn’t have many friends.

Akari, Hinata, and Momo, who are sisters in the Kawamoto family, are some of the people he knows.

As the story goes on, Rei grows up as an expert yugioh player and as a person, and his relationships with other people, especially with the Kawamoto sisters, get stronger.