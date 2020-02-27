Rian Johnson uncovers a Hollywood secret related to Apple and movie villains

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Director Rian Johnson has uncovered a secret from the film industry that will allow you to identify the bad guys and the good guys in certain movies based on the mobiles the characters use.

In an interview with Vanity Fair the director of Daggers in the back He shared a very useful trick for viewers, and also a spoiler that applies to hundreds of movies, revealing that Apple does not allow villains to use their products in any way.

"I don't know if I should say this or not. Not because it's morbid or anything like that, it's because it's going to bother me the next mystery movie I'm writing now, but nothing happens, I say so. It is very interesting. Apple, they let you use iPhone in your movies but – and this is evident if you've ever seen a mystery movie – bad guys can't use iPhone in front of cameras".

Johnson joked that "any filmmaker who has a bad guy who wants to keep secret in his movie"Now he is going to kill him, because he has shared one of the details that could help audiences discover the intentions of certain characters before they are revealed in the story.

Although it is unknown what other brands operate similarly on the use of their products, now fans can use this information and check which characters use Apple products in the sequel of Daggers from behind, although they should try not to be distracted by the new cast , the new mystery and the new location that this continuation will bring.

Now you must be careful with any mystery film or with a potential script twist that was set in our time, because the use of an Apple product could ruin your surprise. You can thank Johnson's good for this curiosity that you can now spread among your nearby circles to share the data.