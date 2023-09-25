Ayumu Make His Move Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

When Will Ayumu Take His First Step? Season 2 is a manga series from Japan. The author and illustrator is Sichir Yamamoto.

Following the conclusion of its first season on September 23, 2022, followers have pondered whether Ayumu and Urushi would return for a second season and what they have in store for us next.

Based on the same-titled manga with artwork by Sichir Yamamoto. The serialization of this ongoing work began in Kodansha’s Weekly Shnen Magazine on March 6, 2019.

Ayumu Tanaka was the main character of the anime and a kendo champion. After being promoted, he resolves to join a legitimate Shogi club.

In high school, he resolves to participate in the Kendo, or championship. Sweet and comfortable relationship dramas are effortlessly timeless.

Ayumu Make His Move Season 2 Release Date

The premiere of the first season of When Will Ayumu Make His Move? was announced for July 8, 2022. There were a total of 12 episodes. The remaining seasons could be released in subsequent years.

There has been no confirmation as to whether or not When Will Ayumu Make His Move will return over a second season. Currently, the renewal status must be validated.

In addition, the production studio has yet to give the program its approval-of-record status. In any case, the show’s creators expressed interest in a second season and have already outlined potential storylines.

Ayumu Make His Move Season 2 Cast

If renewed, the When Will Ayumu Make His Move Season 2 cast will include Ayumu Tanaka, Voiced by: Hiroki Yasumoto, Urushi Yaotome, Voiced by: Yuka Iguchi, Takeru Kakuryu, Voiced by: Tsubasa Gouden, Sakurako Mikage, Voiced by: Hina Yōmiya and Rin Kagawa Voiced by: Haruna Mikawa.

Ayumu Make His Move Season 2 Trailer

Ayumu Make His Move Season 2 Plot

Ayumu Tanaka, a freshman in high school, is the protagonist of this series. He is in love with Urushi, his second-year student.

Ayumu Tanaka resolves to confess his emotions to Urushi Yaotome while he defeats her in a game of shogi. Both are members of the school’s shogi club.

Still, Urushi Yaotome has a significant advantage. Nonetheless, Ayumu Tanaka is a novice. Urushi constantly provokes his subordinate, Ayumu Tanaka, to confess his emotions.

However, we can anticipate that the upcoming season will continue up where the previous season left off.

Urushi attempts repeatedly to get Ayumu to acknowledge that he favors her, but Ayumu maintains his neutral expression at all times.

The mischievous, violet-haired Urushi quickly realizes Ayumu’s sentiments and embarks on an aim to make him confess.

Ayumu, on his other hand, has vowed to keep his emotions to himself until he defeats Urushi at shogi. The first season focuses on Ayumu’s struggle to defeat the shogi maestro Urushi.

At the conclusion of the first season of When Will Ayumu Make His Move, both Urushi and Ayumu recognized their emotions.

Ayumu is improving as a player, considering that the defense he plays is solid. He has not yet reached Urushi’s level, however.

When will Ayumu take the initiative? Season 2 may allow us to witness Ayumu’s confession and end our torment.

Though not yet verified, the likelihood of a sequel to this romantic comedy is undoubtedly on the rise.

In the season 1 finale, Urushi plays a game for shogi with Ayumu in a full moon night through a phone.

The next day, when Urushi returns, she summons the club members to school early and gives them the gifts she purchased. She later engages Urushi in a game of shogi.