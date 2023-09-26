The Heavenly Inquisition Sword Chapter 69 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Chapter 66 of “Heavenly Inquisition Sword” is eagerly awaited by fans who wish to continue tracking Yeon Jeokha’s exciting voyage.

In the preceding chapter, Yeon Jeokha and a party of outlaws engaged in an intense confrontation.

As the conflict escalated, Yeon Jeokha’s resolve to defend his family became increasingly evident. Chapter 66 is anticipated to disclose new techniques or revelations from Yeon Jeokha, as well as additional developments in this intense battle.

The Heavenly Inquisition Sword manga universe continues to captivate readers around the globe with its enthralling narrative and charismatic characters.

As Chapter 67 of this riveting serial prepares to thrust readers into the impending battle in the protagonists or the menacing bandits, anticipation is soaring.

Master of the Nine Heavens, Yeon Jeokha! What a magnificent moniker for a person, right? However, Jeokha’s existence does not live up to his title.

Son of his father’s second wife, he was constantly tormented and mistreated by his mother and his siblings.

When his father died from an illness, the was imprisoned in a warehouse. Jokha has extraordinary boxing skills and despises the Yeon family.

Redice Studios has published Heavenly Inquisition Sword, which was authored by Cardok, Jo Jin Young, and Saint Nine.

Recently, Heavenly Inquisition Sword Chapter 62 came out, and readers are now anticipating the release of Heavenly Inquisition Sword Chapter 63.

The Heavenly Inquisition Sword Chapter 69 Release Date

The delivery of The Heavenly Inquisition Sword occurs weekly. Chapter 69 of The Heavenly Inquisition Sword is scheduled to be released on October 5, 2023 at 12:00 a.m. KST (Korean Standard Time).

The Heavenly Inquisition Sword Chapter 69 Plot

The Heavenly Inquisition Sword Chapter 68 will resume the current event, and the outlook for the five peak stronghold clans is not promising.

Many members of these five prime stronghold tribes are pressing for action as they find one another unable to assist others in a difficult situation.

During their mission in the green forest, Chunsul and Chaeyoung learned the significance of assisting others, and they think that five peak stronghold tribes should use their influence to aid those in need.

Nonetheless, the resignation of the chief further complicates the situation. As a result, there is a great deal of competition among the members for a position of chief.

Members for the five peak stronghold clans are now divided and at odds with one another, making it difficult for them to maintain their position as a powerful and unified clan.

The Heavenly Inquisition Sword constitutes a original creation of KakaoPage. On the Kakao website, both previous chapters and new chapters will be accessible.

To read The Heavenly Inquisition Sword Manhwa, you can also download the Kakao app. Check out amateur translations if you wish to peruse its English translations.

Yeon Seok Ha is abused by his stepmother as well as stepbrothers as a small child at the beginning of the narrative.

He also has a father who refuses to meet him as he thinks that if he did, he would come to detest him because his mother passed away while he was being born.

Jeok Ha is very timid and bases his interactions with others on this trait. Early in the narrative, he encounters a young girl and she recognizes his mistreatment and vows to “protect him.”

Jeok Ha grows a mountain criminal following his escape from the warehouse. In the process, he acquires the dialect of the bandit commander, altering his tone to that of an innocent, apologetic child to one that is coarser and more disparaging.

Despite being the master for the Nine Heavens, he presently despises his Yeon family. He embarks on his voyage as the sole heir apparent for the Heavenly Inquisition Sword now that he has acquired remarkable martial arts abilities.