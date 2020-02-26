Reyes's cousin, the only survivor of the accident, tattooed his face as a tribute

Share it:

Sevilla decided on January 30 to have an emotional memory of José Antonio Reyes, the great emblem of his quarry passed away on June 1 in a traffic accident, on the 20th anniversary of the utrerano's debut in the First Division, with only 16 years and 151 days, in Zaragoza.

"Such a day as today, Marcos Alonso made a 16-year-old and 151-day-old boy in La Romareda debut with the first team, carrying 34 on the back. Some images that are already Club history. Always Reyes, "said the Andalusian club on his Twitter account, along with a video of his premiere in the elite and his first goal with Sevilla, in 2001-02, in the field of Espanyol.

It's only been a few weeks, and his cousin Juan Manuel Calderón, the only survivor of the accident, wanted to pay tribute. He has tattooed on the skin the face of the utreran soccer player next to a phrase: "I will fight for you".

Next to the image he published a very emotional short text: "You will always be in the hearts and in the mind of each one of those who met you and now you will be even more in the skin of your faithful and inseparable cousin, the one you called Cabezón.

Juan Manuel Calderón tattoo on his leg

/ Instagram dyl_tattoo

Reyes died on June 1 at age 35 after suffering an accident at the wheel from his car near his hometown, Utrera, where he was going after training in Almendralejo (Badajoz) and not having entered the call for a game of Extremadura, his last club.

The 'pearl of Utrera', as he was known as a teenager, was the most precious jewel of the Sevilla quarry and in January 2019 he had ended up in Extremadura after a successful career that included 22 internationalities with Spain and five titles of the Europa League, two won with Atlético de Madrid and the last three with Sevilla, his usual team.

The utreran extreme, a symbol for sevillism, he left Seville in tears in January 2004 for his millionaire signing for the English Arsenal and later he played for Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Benfica, Espanyol, Córdoba and Xinjiang Tianshan before joining the Extremadura.

Formed in his quarry, the "eternal captain" Sevilla played seven seasons in the first team of the Nervión neighborhood in two different stages: first between September 2001 and January 2004; and in his last period since January 2012, when he returned from Atlético de Madrid, until June 2016.

Reyes, who played 22 games with the Spanish team since its debut in 2003, won eleven titles during his career: five from the Europa League (two with Atlético and three with Sevilla); a European Super Cup (Athletic); a 'Premier League', a Cup and a Super Cup of England (Arsenal); a League (Real Madrid); and a League Super Cup (Benfica).