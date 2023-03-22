Review Of Barun Rai And The House On The Cliff Season 1

Barun Rai And The House On The Cliff is a story of a paranormal investigator Barun Rai who is called to solve the unexplained crimes which were taking place at Corvid’s Head in England by a police officer Jenny.

He was told to visit the haunted house where two Indian couples named Soumili and Harmesh near the cliff where all the unexpected suicides occur.

Barun Rai And The House On The Cliff Season 1 Release

It was said that no one had witnessed these suicides except the lunatic neighbor Brian who clicks images of the people about to jump off the cliff.

The crossover British horror series is not scary. The idea to give a look and feel of a 70s movie is good, but over-reliance on special effects can make the series look a little cartoonish and laughable. Sam Bhattacharjee directed it.

The film stars were Priyanshu Chatterjee, Nyra Bannerjee, Sid Makkar, George Dawson, Tony Richardson.

Though the series was the usual horror story of a couple who had moved to the haunted house and the wife was being possessed by an evil spirit. The way the series was shot makes it a decent show.

Barun Rai And The House On The Cliff Season 1 Cast

This 2021 web series was treated and presented as a film of the 70s, which uses the same tone throughout the narrative.

At the beginning of the series, the opening scene is unexpected as it will take time for you to realize what’s actually happening.

It opens with Barman Rai, who is a paranormal investigator played by Priyanshu Chatterjee at a crime scene as he has the ability to connect the dots and visualize the crimes as it takes place.

But the way the series is shot makes it difficult for the viewer actually to understand the idea until the actual case begins.

The story of the series was set in the 70s and will follow the story of an Indian couple who moves into the haunted house on the cliff at a fictional place Corvid’s Head, in England.

The cliff where this haunted house was situated was known for unexpected suicides of people, which has left the populated town scared with several theories of paranormal activities.

The paranormal expert Barman Rai enters and learns about the house and the town’s history with the help of his assistant Sukhbir ( Shukal).

Barun Rai And The House On The Cliff Season 1 Plot

There was a priest at a church nearby who was well aware of these happenings but would not help throughout the series as he believed that the demonic power had become more assertive, and there was no way to fight back with them.

At some point, the viewers will be curious about how they will tackle the spirits or get rid of these evil spirits, but then all their curiosity lays silent because of a laughable exorcism scene.

This brings the question of the sanity of the woman after she dies and becomes the evil spirit and also why the ghost haunts the town.

The six-episodic series has the usual timing of a total of 3 hours. It has the potential for many vital elements in the movie, but they failed with poor writings and effects which had been overdone.

The series lacks continuity, and there is no continuity even in the characters’ looks. The songs are over-the-top and seem unnecessary. The series has two songs that unnecessarily appear out of the blue in the story.

Final Words

The idea to use the tone of a 70s film was great but didn’t impress because special effects are overdone, and there were barely any scary scenes so that the audience could freak out. The British crossover series has potential but fails with over-reliance on special effects and less continuity attention.