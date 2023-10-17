Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound Chapter 49 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound has been a recently created historical manga that features breath-taking action scenes and an intriguing plot. Tolkien, who also provided the illustrations, kept the plot engaging.

The action-packed manga depicts a gripping story saturated in retribution and emotional pain.

It is a story about a ruthless assassin named Vikir who sets off on a quest for retribution. The manga tells the story on Vikir’s journey through pain and despondency.

It has a devoted following and is entwined with timeless genres. It is clear that fans are interested in the future installment given the previous cliffhangers that have been featured in the manhwa.

In Chapter 45 of Revenge for the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound, Vikir will meet with Chihuahua, the secretary general.

Finally, Vikir and the Pomeranian left the settlement. He has promised Aiyen that whenever he discovers a cure for the red death, he will return.

Vikir will go back to the village to strengthen himself. It provides the safest place for Vikir to develop without having to worry about fending off Baskerville’s pursuit.

In addition, he will learn how to use the Ballak tribe’s bow techniques, which he has been studying and adding to his toolbox to diversify his options for fighting style.

In any other location, Vikir might have to be concerned about being found and chased, which would result in conflict, increase risk, and consume more of his time.

There is no excuse not to accept this offer. Up until this point, Vikir’s sole aim had been to strengthen himself and get revenge on Baskerville.

And if you’re wondering when the next part of the ongoing Manhwa Revenge on the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound will be published, don’t worry; in this article, we’ll discuss the release date and locations for Chapter 45.

Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound Chapter 49 Release Date

On October 30, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. Japanese Standard Time (JST), Chapter 49 of Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound is anticipated to be released.

Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound Chapter 49 Plot

The tense encounter between Vicar and the saintess Dollores in chapter 47 of Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound will interest readers.

Vikir must take on the onerous responsibility of telling the saint about the dreadful illness that has afflicted the community.

Dolores immediately rejects Vikir’s assertions, believing he is making them up to mislead her.

In an intense duel, Vikir displays his extraordinary sword abilities as he fights to establish his authority.

Dolores starts to second-guess herself after seeing his outstanding fighting skills and decides to talk to him.

In order to safeguard countless lives throughout the hamlet, Vikir realizes how urgently he needs to get the antidote through the saint.

He wants to talk to Hugo, probably to let him know how his granddaughter is doing.

The cause for this encounter is still a mystery, which makes the next chapter more intriguing and awaited.

Because they lack the strength to exact revenge, the weak use forgiveness as a justification. The last few days have been spent by Viktir developing his abilities and enhancing his strength.

Under a mask of smiles, Baskerville has been hiding his identity and his real motivations. He also has to deal with a fatal illness outbreak on his own.

In the previous chapter, Viktir was seen asking the monarchs for assistance with the condition. Chapter 47 of Revenge of the Iron-Blooded Sword Hound will continue to detail Viktir’s efforts to defend his town and exact revenge.

Shaman didn’t seem strange because he was the one that spread the sickness and gave it to others of his kind. He is “working” for the Red Death’s creators.

The shaman serves as tester as well. He did it with the purpose of infecting everyone and everything, then utilizing the cure to defeat all the tribes.

He was tricked by them, nevertheless. And he used wheat in place of a remedy. The shaman accomplished more than just that, though. Also acting as a death knight was their ancestor.

He intended for the disease to take hold and kill a sizable section of the populace in order to push the tribe’s members into despair, at which point he would emerge as the jungle’s savior.

In order to avoid being discovered, he poisoned his granddaughter. He didn’t realize that the remedy the poison manufacturers offered him was a phony, so he couldn’t save anyone.

This is the main reason the shaman is a jerk. Red Death was brought on by him. The girl contracted the disease because his grandfather or a shaman forced her to drink contaminated water.

It was later discovered that he craved recognition and power because he had once been a half-blood member of the tribe.

Vikir saved his nephew from the cannibal tribe, which was the other tribe of his. a tribe that specializes in shamanistic necromancy

Later, he entered their sacred grounds by raising everyone from the dead. Even the founding father, the most powerful hunter, existed because he was exiled.