Revealed new information on the anime series The 8th son? Are you kidding me?

April 1, 2020
Over the past few weeks have we talked to you several times about The 8th son? Are You Kidding Me ?, animated series taken from the light novel made concrete thanks to the work of Y.A., interesting work that from the very first announcement has managed to attract the attention of many curious people.

Well, the official website dedicated to the work has released some new information on the series relating specifically to the Blu-ray release. According to what was announced, in fact, animated production will be able to count on an output in Blu-ray format which will contain the 12 episodes of the series and expected for August 26, 2020. In addition, the box will present various exclusive goodies, namely the new original novel created by YA, the manga "Shinnyū Shain Wendelin" (New Employee Wendelin) and an illustration drawn directly by the character designer of the anime, or Fuzichoco.

In case you don't know it, the production follows the story of Shingo Ichinomiya, a young employee for a commercial company that, one day, suddenly wakes up in the shoes of a child, but not just anybody. He is indeed theeighth son of a noble family living in a fantasy world full of possibilities and pitfalls, a position that will allow him to live a life very different from that to which he had become accustomed.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can also find various trailers dedicated to The 8th son? Are you kidding me ?, with Crunchyroll announcing that it plans to publish the series in simulcast with the Japanese release.

