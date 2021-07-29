Index of Sacred Games Season 1 & Season 2 – All Episodes, Cast & Plot

Netflix is so popular worldwide and so much famous amongst the OTT platforms because of its wonderful series and movies. But Netflix became more popular when the best series launched in India was Sacred Games. One of the bests of Netflix in India.

It is based on a novel which is a thriller and by Vikram Chandra. The blockbuster web series is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, taken under Phantom films.

The overall series became popular because the lead cast members are Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Saif Ali Khan, etc.

Index of Sacred Games Season 1 & Season 2

The story is also based on mythology. The whole story is revolving around Ganesh Gaitonde, who is a gangster. This web series will next level of crime, sacrifices, power, fame, and self-discovery.

As we know, there are two seasons as of right now, and both are super amazing. The series also shows some violent content with some adult scenes.

If you have not watched the web series, you can read it and find out what is going to happen at the end of the season.

The genre of this series is crime, thriller, conspiracy, and mystery. In addition, there are two seasons of sacred games. Ratings are 4.5 out of 5, and it’s an excellent thing, in fact, excellent. Also, the show is available on Netflix.

Sacred Games Season Cast

Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj Singh

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde

Radhika Apte as Anjali Mathur

Pankaj Tripathi as Guruji

Amruta Subhash as Kusum Devi Yadav

Kalki Koechlin as Batya Abelman

Ranvir Shorey as Shahid Khan

Neeraj Kabi as DCP Parulkar

Jatin Sarna as Bunty

Kubra Sait as Kukkoo

Jitendra Joshi as Ashok Katekar

Rajshri Deshpande as Subhadra

Luke Kenny as Malcolm Mourad

Elnaaz Norouzi as Zoya Mirza/Jamila

Aamir Bashir as Majid Ali Khan

Surveen Chawla as Jojo

Shalini Vatsa as Kanta Bai

Anupriya Goenka as Megha Singh

Chittaranjan Tripathy as Trivedi Index of Sacred Games Season 1 The story starts with the two most lead actors Ganesh Gaitonde, the most wanted gangster of Mumbai, and Sartaj Singh, a Junior police officer. Sartaj is waiting for a big case to prove himself that he is worth everything. On the other side, Sartaj is dealing with a broken marriage and a job that is way too worst and, of course, miserable. And suddenly, one day, gaitonde is calling himself to him to say that something massive is coming up in this city, and he is the only one (Sartaj) who can save the entire city on his own. Why gaitonde called him?? what is going on in his hand?? what is there next?? There are a total of eight episodes in season one of Sacred Games: Episode 1: Ashwathama Episode 2: Halahala Episode 3: Atapi Vatapi Episode 4: Brahmahatya Episode 5: Sarama Episode 6: Pretakalpa Episode 7: Rudra Episode 8: Yayati The first episode is beginning with the scene in which a dog is falling from the building. Then the episode shows the entry of Ganesh Gaitonde, who is a gangster of Mumbai city. And who is very dangerous, where he is shooting Jojo because she mocked him because he was using her for so many years. Sartaj is getting an unknown call from gaitonde while he was troubled by the police at work. On the call, gaitonde says that you need to save the city because something very harmful and serious is coming up in the next 25 days. Gaitonde said that he knew the father of Sartaj, so, to do that, he is taking help from Sartaj to save Mumbai city.

Sartaj traced the phone call, and when he reached the location, gaitonde was shot by himself, and so many questions remained unanswered. Also, the episode shows the childhood of that gangster, which was very dark, and he suffered a lot.

His father was a priest, and his mother was a prostitute who, for money, calls another man home, and his father begs to get money.

This was very frustrating for gaitonde, who murders his mother and her lover with a rock one day because he didn’t want this life. By then, he became the gangster of Mumbai city, and his journey began like this.

Sartaj was pressured to lie about an 18-year-old guy for an encounter by the police, but he didn’t want to do this.

Everyone is in shock because of gaitonde’s death, even politicians and the young actress Zoya also, DCP Parulkar as they all are somehow related to gaitonde.

Also, they were somewhat scared because the investigation of murder somehow reveals their dark secrets, and then they have to ruin their careers and lives.

DCP didn’t want Sartaj to investigate this mission further, so he decided to suspend the case.

But Sartaj, on their side, is joining Anjali, who is a RAW agent, to investigate the further situation. So the story is now about how Ganesh killed his father, the second father, Salim Kaka, to gain his power.

Kanta bai and Paritosh shah are helping him to become the dangerous gangster also, the Mafia, by bringing down his rival, Momin.

With the help, he is learning everything about the Mafia and the politics behind the game. In addition, he is also running the business of bootleg liquor.

So the story is revolving around Bunty, who is the right hand of gaitonde, Kukko, who is gaitonde’s love, and Suleman Isa, who is the rival of gaitonde.

Because he wanted to gain more power than Isa, kukkoo was the key to him. So gaitonde won kukko in front of Isa.

So he created a party for this celebration. He is meeting Bipin Bhosle, a politician and now a Home minister, and his helping hand Trivedi, known as the main character of the Mumbai attack.

While in the investigation, Sartaj and Anjali are learning about gaitonde’s relation with Jojo. When they find out about Jojo’s house, they learned about Bunty and Nayanika, where nayanika is helping them to set up a trap to catch bunty.

Bunty is learning about the trap, and also, Nayanika is in danger. So Anjali is making a deal with Bunty that he tells everything about the business of the tank, she will help him leave for Singapore. Meanwhile, a man who is a total stranger and knows everything about Bunty tries to kill him.

The flashback shows that how Bunty is convincing gaitonde about politics after Bipin Bhosle. Gaitonde is deciding to open up an airline on Paritosh and kukkoo, revealing gaitonde about her transgender. Still, gaitonde wanted to marry her, but a fight between Isa and Gaintode killed her.

To save nayanika, Sartaj asks for a force of police from Parulkar, on which Parulkar is asking for a fake testimony about a case.

Sartaj has tp with him, and they reach the location with the force to rescue nayanika. But, before the negotiation deals with Bunty, there starts firing in which nayanika is killed, where Bunty manages to escape himself. But the mysterious man killed bunty.

Devasted gaitonde after cuckoo’s death, he is thinking of killing 50 men of Isa who are in Dubai.

In the killing, gaintonde blames bunty for this death, which is happening in flashback because a prostitute distracted him, which Isa sent.

As promised, Sartaj gave a fake testimony because there was no other choice for him. The actress, Zoya’s boyfriend, is forcing him to work in a movie or else he will reveal the relations between her and gaitonde.

Zoya is taking the help of Parulkar and made him arrested in charge of cocaine. In the Bengaluru case, a boy is attacking a constable katekar with the help of a blade, and their katekar dies.

Now, Sartaj is left with just 17 days to save Mumbai, where Anjali is learning that one of the witnesses of this Bunty’s case is poisoned in the hospital.

Anjali is also learning about that mysterious man who is Malcom, and Malcom is the one who is killing every witness, and she is deciding to dig deeper in this case.

Sartaj is investigating Zoya to get information about learning that gaitonde had a partnership deal with Trivedi.

Anjali is reaching Trivedi’s office for investigation, where malcom shot her head, and she is killed. In the flashbacks, gaitonde is meeting with Trivedi, and then he is making a bond with his wife, Subhadra.

Isa’s men attack again on gaitonde, where They kill Subhadra, and the bunty is injured. So to take revenge, gaitonde is killing 80 Muslims, then he was arrested by the police where parulkar is torturing him.

The last episode revolves around the struggle going on with Sartaj and the third father of gaitonde, who is a mastermind behind this attack. Ongoing train, some of the goon is taking Sartaj and handing him over to malcom.

Malcom was a religious person, and he further reveals to Sartaj that gaintonde is a bad person, and he betrayed us for his cause, and there is a need to clean this mess after killing him.

On the other side, Sartaj is trying to escape, but malcom knowing this, chops his thumb with an ax, but somehow Sartaj finds out a warehouse where there are military guns for violence and war.

And this is where the force of police finds him. Gaitonde is learning that torture was not Isa’s plan in the flashbacks, but Parulkar, Trivedi, and Bipin Bhosale were involved in this case.

Torture continues where Dilbhag is helping him by introducing him to Guruji, who later became his third father. After his freedom, Isa’s men are again attacking gaitonde, and guruji is helping him.

In the present moment, Sartaj is visiting his mom, where he sees guruji on the television and the Mandala pattern he saw at the place of gaitonde.

He is again investigating where he finds Trivedi in the basement where he is planning a nuclear attack on Mumbai. How will Sartaj save the city in just 12 days??? For that, you need to watch season two of sacred games.

Index of Sacred Games Season 2

Episode 1: Matsya

Episode 2: Siduri

Episode 3: Apasmara

Episode 4: Bardo

Episode 5: Vikarna

Episode 6: Azrael

Episode 7: Torino

Episode 8: Radcliffe

Index of Sacred Games Season 2 Overview:

After the ending of season 1, everyone is super excited about season 2. Also, people want to know that what will be happening in 12 days??? So, guys, season 2 has everything you want to know. For example, will a nuclear attack be done on Mumbai or not???

So the story is starting with gaitonde, who is found on a boat in the middle of the ocean nowhere. He thought this was the plan of Isa and parulkar, but later things made sense when he says Trivedi with the khusboo, who is a raw agent, and they meet him on a boat over there.

Khushboo Yadav is asking him to work with her in Kenya. Also, she says that she will be helping him with the revenge he wants to take.

Or else he has the option of spending his whole life on a boat. She also mentioned that he is not as powerful as he was when he was in Mumbai. Gaintode again gained his power in Kenya by killing the drug mafia on the demand of Yadav.

Yadav is giving all the contact details of Isa while on the other hand, Sartaj is working on this case by investigating, and also, Bipin Bhosle is underground so that the police force couldn’t track him. The relation between Gaitonde and Zoya also Jojo is revealed.

To take revenge, Gaintonde is deciding to make his power small, and also he is starting a business of liquor and occasion in the name of kukkoo. So Gaitonde calls dilbhag Singh for his advice and asks him how to make a life a peaceful life.

Gaitonde is meeting Batya and also shared his sorrows with guruji. Guruji is providing some advice to overcome his sorrows.

So he started watching the videos and also talks with him on a call. Sartaj learns from her mother that his father used to go to guruji’s ashram, where guruji used to call him his Ashwatthama.

So Sartaj is also learning that his father and gaitonde, and guruji definitely relate to this mystery.

Sartaj and his team are tracking down the boat, which is containing some radioactive material. Also, it revealed that behind the blast of Mumbai, there was no other than Sahid khan. Also, Isa was supporting him in this blast.

Yadav wanted to catch shahid khan, but gaitonde needed to speak with Isa, and the whole thing was so frustrating that he is deciding that he doesn’t want to work with Yadav anymore.

He then seeks guruji’s help, but he did not know about the plans of guruji. So Gaitode is deciding to make a file so that he could be famous for his life achievements. Parulkar again tries to kill gaitonde, but then Yadav is saving him.

This is when Jojo is meeting with gaitonde, and there they learned everything about the movie, which was flopped. Sartaj is meeting with Yadav in the present moment where he was so in bad condition, in addition, he asked bout the thing with Anjali.

Gaitonde is deciding to work with Yadav because he has no power and decides to meet Isa where he agrees to kill shahid, but he is treating gaitonde like a dog and taunts him.

He is again hurt deeply by the behavior of Isa, and again he is seeking the advice of guruji, who is asking him to sacrifice his life. So he was betraying Yadav by not killing shahid, and then he joins guruji with his plans.

In the present moment, Sartaj is tracing the conversation between Shahid and his mates, where they decode that the attack might happen around the 16th of July.

His married life is bothering him, and then he is seeking help from Batya, where she is giving him a drug to heal himself, which was the same drug given by guruji to gaitonde.

Sartaj gets into intimacy with Batya, where gaitonde is intimating with guruji to leave back the memories. Finally, Sartaj revisits Yadav, and where he finally decodes the password.

Sartaj is struggling with the drug which Batya gave, and then he starts to hallucinate things. He is learning that gaitonde used to smuggle drugs to another part of the world where papular supported him.

Gaitonde is getting jealous of Batya as she was the favorite of guruji, and gaitonde wanted to become one.

So guruji is selecting gratitude for his mission called Satyug. He reveals how the nuclear attack will erase the kalyug, and then only the satyug can occur. He is also explaining that very few selected people can survive the blast and then visit satyug.

Malcom is getting shot by himself in front of Sartaj, saying that he has to make the sacrifice to do the necessary things. Also, in this episode, you will be learning about the past of Jojo and Zoya.

Sartaj has a vibe that Guruji isn’t dead, and he starts finding him starting with the Ashram. That is where beauty reveals the plan of staying and then how his father got related to this plan.

In the past, guruji is convincing gaitonde that by becoming successful in this plan, you will become the god of the satyug.

Malcom is playing an integral part in the plan of Guruji as he contacted shahid, and then he asks him to prepare a blast between India and Pakistan. So he is also providing nuclear weapons and a place where he can assemble the bombs and stuffs like that.

Gaintonde doubts this satyug plan, also later, he is visiting Jojo and his old friends in Mumbai.

Jojo and gaitonde made love to each other. Gaitonde is making a bunker for him with all the important services to survive the attack that has been planned.

Sartaj feels that his father betrayed him, and, for a moment, he has thought of a satyug plan which he thinks is good for all. So he was retaking the drug and lost his pain and his sorrows.

Gaitonde is confronting guruji that this staying plan will cause a lot of harm to Mumbai and their people, and it’s against humanity. Guruji is trying to manipulate him by saying that he will be the Brahma, but he is killing guruji.

Later, the episode shows the past of guruji, his childhood, and how smart he was and also he wanted to change the whole world after his father’s arrest. So that is why he became a guruji to change the world by the plan of satyug.

Interrogation is done with parulkar, and the whole blame was given to Tripathi because they wanted to escape.

Sartaj is still on satyug plan is good for everybody where Batya is convincing him to find the grant which was stolen by gaitonde. Sartaj finds it and is giving it to Batya, and later, she is offering him a bunker and white uniform to be a part of his team.

People are leaving Mumbai after hearing that there will be a blast of nuclear and also, it seems like Sartaj is giving himself in the satyug plan.

Where flashback reveals how gaitonde is killing Trivedi and Jojo after they told him the truth that this was a part of the plan of gurujis.

Sartaj is having a dream that he might lose his loved ones, so he decides to stop the attack. Majid somehow manages to find the location of shahid, but before anyone could reach him, he kills himself (shahid).

Sartaj kills everyone involved in this mission and shoots batys in her leg when she tries to stop him. Finally, Sartaj is reaching the location with the team of bomb diffusers and stopped nuclear blasts in Mumbai.

The team could not crack the password, so they are leaving the location to escape. But Sartaj is deciding to stay at the location and tries to decode the password by drawing the pattern on the Granth.

This is where the show is ending where Sartaj is trying to stop. Will he decode it, or will he not?!! Whether Sartaj is guessing the password right or it will be a blast??!! We do not know anything as of right now.

1) Will there be Season 3 of Sacred Games?

Yes, there has to be season 3 of this series because it ended in a mystery, and we never know what the end of this story is.

Makers of the games will soon announce that there will be a season 3 or not. We will keep you updated on this news whether there will be the third season or not. Till then, stay tuned to this website for the latest updates.

2) Where to watch Season 1 and Season 2 of Sacred Games?

Both season 1 and season 2 are available on the Netflix application. You can stream on this application whenever and wherever you want to.

You need to download Netflix and then, you need to buy a subscription for it. Also, you can binge-watch your favorite shows.

3) Where can I find the index of Sacred Games?

We are providing this index of sacred games on this website so bookmark this website. You can check it anytime you want.

The details of sacred games:

Genre: Crime, conspiracy, thriller, and mystery. Sacred Games is by Vikram Gupta. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya, Motwane, and Neeraj Ghaywan. Alokananda gives theme music. The composer of this series is Dasgupta. Song composer: Phenom, Divine, and Rachita Arora.

Background score: Alokanada and Dasgupta. The origin of this series is India. The original language is Hindi. There are two seasons of this outstanding series. There are a total of 16 episodes in total.

Executive producers of this show are Kelly Luegenbiehl, Erik Barmack, Vikramaditya, and Motwane.

Cinematography is done by Swapnil Sonawane, Slyvester Fonseca, Aseem Bajaj. Editor of this show Aarti Bajaj. Every episode is 48-58 minutes long. The production of this show is Phantom films. Reliance Entertainment is the company of this show.