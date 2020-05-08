The Punisher Season 3 : Storyline of The Series

Share it:

Marvel Releases The Punisher Season 3

We are here to talking about American Crime Drama Series, The Punisher. The Punisher is going to be renewed for the third time. For more updates of The Punisher Cast, Release Details, and Production details, you have to read out this post.

About The Punisher

The Punisher is an American Crime Drama TV Web Series. It is based on the Marvel Character. The Punisher is available as the Marvel Comics character with the same name. Originally, this web series is created for a Netflix platform. Steve Lightfoot is the Showrunner of The Punisher. The First Season of The Punisher was released on 17 November 2017. Second Season of The Punisher was premiered on 19, January 2019. Exact after one month Netflix canceled the show on their platform.

The Storyline of The Punisher Series

Story of thriller series revolves around Frank Castle and his revenge for the family death. After completed the revenge for the death of his family he is known as The Punisher. In New York City he is known as The Punisher. This is about the First season; In Second Season Castle is involved in the Murder of Amy Bendix. After that murder incident, he has decided to quit the cruelty and the Job of Punisher.

The Cast of The Punisher Season 3

In Season 3, most likely to happen the previous season’s actors will return. Castle is confirmed and another character that fits around the Castle is also confirmed for following The Punisher Season.

Jon Bernthal will play the role of Frank Castle, Amber Rose Revah as Dinah Madan, Jason R Moore as Curtis Hoyle, and Josh Stewart as John Pilgrim are confirmed actors for The Punisher Season 3.

Netflix has canceled the Marvel Show The Punisher after the second series. Now, Show Maker is finding new screens for Season 3. Due to recent Corona outbreak Season, 3 will have to wait till the next announcement.

