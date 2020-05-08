Homecoming Season 2 : Casting Details & Everything

Share it:

Everything about Homecoming Season 2

Sequel Season of Homecoming is ready to release. Season 1 was dropped at some point where the audience feels thirsty for the more following story. Season 2 will continue from that point where season 1 was paused. In this post, we notify you every little detail about Cast, release date, and production details of Season 2.

Let’s start with the about us of Homecoming Season 2. Homecoming is created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg and they want to put investment in Season 2 as well. Homecoming is a Psychological genre series. It is American Psychological Thriller web television series.

In 2017, there is a Psychological Podcast was released with the same name. Homecoming Series is based on that Podcast. The first Season of Homecoming was released on 2, November 2018. It was released on the Amazon Prime Video Platform. After releasing of the first season it set the record with highest viewers. Fans are eagerly waiting for Season 2.

Teaser of Homecoming Season 2 was just released. As per the teaser, the story is revolving around Jackie and she doesn’t know anything about what is going on. She guesses that something is going wrong in this series. This time story will uncover more details of the corporate side.

Casting Details of Homecoming Season 2

Now, it’s time to reveal a thing about the casting details of Homecoming Season 2. Some actors who are featured in Season 1 are now ready to make their present mark in Season 2. For Walter’s role Stephen James is fixed, Chris Cooper will play the role of Leonard, Shea Wigham as Thomas, Jeremy Allen White as Shrier, and Bobby Cannavale as Colin. This cast is confirmed in Season 2.

Amazon Prime Video has officially announced a release date of Homecoming Season 2. Season 2 is released on 22 May 2020. Get ready for Binge-Watching.

