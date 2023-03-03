Firebug Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Black Bird, a miniseries on Apple TV, did amazingly well, getting an 8.1/10 rating on IMDB. Dennis Lehane is returning to compose some other thriller in the series he started.

He will work with Egerton Taron, Kary Antholis, Richard Plepler, Bradley Thomas, and Dan Friedkin on the original Apple show Firebug again.

The series was based on the podcast Firebug. It would follow an investigator as he looks for two people who set fires.

We hope that the next series will be nicer and more interesting than its predecessor, Black Bird, which was praised for being interesting and having good acting. The following information is about the Firebug series.

Firebug Season 1 Release Date

There isn’t a set date for when the new series will be out, and it won’t be out soon. The show hasn’t started filming yet, but it might later this year.

The show is currently in pre-production, which means that you can expect filming to start either at the end of this year or at the beginning of next year. You might be able to watch the future series all at once as early as 2024.

Firebug Season 1 Cast

Dennis Lehane will make the next series, and he will also be in charge of it and writing for it. Taron Egerton will play the detective and main character in the Firebug movies.

He will be hired as the detective whose job it will be to find and catch some serial killers who have done crimes that can’t be forgiven. He will also collaborate as the show’s executive producer with Lahane.

Richard Plepler, who ran HBO for 28 years, will be one of the show’s executive producers. He will work with Bradley Thomas as well as Dan Friedkin. The next season must have more actors than just Egerton. As the series goes on, we expect Apple TV to make more casting announcements.

Firebug Season 1 Trailer

A trailer again for the new season hasn’t been released yet, so we don’t know when the tv show trailer will be out.

We don’t know if filming for the show has started yet, and since there can’t be a trailer if filming hasn’t started, we’ll have to wait quite a while. The trailer might come out late in 2023 or early in 2024.

Firebug Season 1 Plot

The TV show Firebug will be about a troubled detective as well as an arson investigator that would do anything to catch serial killers who are causing trouble in society.

The made-up series was based on real-life events from The Firebug Podcast. Antholis, an actor who has won an Oscar, and Marc Smerling, a producer who has won an Emmy and is currently the executive producer for Fact Podcasting, put on the episode.

The podcast was about a gang of persistent arsonists who caused trouble for over 10 years in Southern California. They destroyed numerous businesses during the day, killing four people in the process.

Some of the real-life events that happened were the basis for the TV show.

Antholis, who has won both an Oscar and an Emmy, hosted the popular podcast “Firebug” for Crime Thriller Media, LLC. Marc Smerling, who has also won an Emmy, is the executive producer for Fact Podcasting Corp.

The new series is Egerton, Lehane, Plepler, Antholis, and Thomas’s second project together after “Black Bird,” which is now streaming worldwide on Apple TV and has been called “gripping,” “incredibly well-acted,” as well as “a stealthy piece of storytelling” by critics. Egerton also will soon be seen in “Tetris: The Movie,” an Apple Original Movie that is coming out soon.

“Firebug” is also the fourth project from Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment. It joins “Black Bird,” by Martin Scorsese as well as Leonardo DiCaprio’s highly anticipated film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and the announced recently Apple Original Film development “The Wager,” an adaptation of David Grann’s highly anticipated recent novel being established by Sikelia Productions.