Rename of Instagram and Whatsapp by Facebook

Soon you will see Owner Facebook name with Instagram and Whatsapp. Recently, Facebook has decided to rename the social media giants Instagram and Whatsapp.

Those who are using Instagram and Facebook, Some of them still not know that Facebook has bought Instagram and Whatsapp. They are actually a sub-brands of Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook. But there is a good thing after the trade is the Facebook is did not interfere in Instagram and Whatsapp. They are making independent operations to operate Whatsapp and Instagram.

Key Highlight behind Rename Decision

Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg has bought these two social media giants, Photo-Sharing app Instagram he brought in 2012. And Whatsapp in 2014.

They are likely to connect these three Facebook, Whatapp and Instagram for the further revolutionary vision of the company.

Facebook is added its name with Instagram and Whatsapp. They rename Instagram like “Instagram from Facebook” and “WhatsApp from Facebook”

After Trade, Companies have own managers, employees and even their workplace are also separated. To make less independent Whatapp, Facebook is driving some factors for last one year. For that part on Friday, Company has decided to rebrand Instagram and Facebook name. And this time it is the confirmed news by Facebook.

As you know for the part of the Rebranding they confirm the name “Instagram from Facebook” and “Whatsapp from Facebook”

There is view behind the renaming the independent Sub-brands. Ownership views are behind the Re-branding. Recently Facebook Spokesperson Said that “We want to be clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook. The social media giant certainly has a grand vision of a connected messaging system between Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp”.

These new name of the Whatsapp and Instagram will appear in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. They are said about the new naming place of Instagram and Facebook. According to Resources, New name will be displayed on the app store and play store pages. When user will continue in the Login process, that page will show you the new name of Instagram and Whatsapp. Soon you will see new names of grand social media.