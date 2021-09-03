Apple with Fresh Idea of Diet iPhone

You know Apple’s iPhone Sales are Slowdown in First Quarter. I Repeat Apple’s iPhone Sales are Slowdown in First Quarter. Yes, In the first quarter of the Sales Apple did not meet the revenue target of the iPhone. Not for only one or two billion dollars, but it is for $7 Billion. Before the start of the first quarter, they have estimates the $84 Billion but they manage to get $77 Billion and it because of iPhone Sales.

There is a lot of reason that people are not upgrading the iPhone. Apple gives you a Quality, in that there is no doubt, even though it is an old fashioned iPhone but it is working well. When they have bought at that time they got good functionalities but recent they are not likely to purchase again.

Things don’t like in New iPhone

There is no issue to say many people are not like the newly updated iPhone. For that, there are many reasons are behind that, unlike new feature.

First, it is FaceID, which is not perfect every time. Every time it is now working just fine. Issues are raises while more lighting is there and if you have to wear sunglasses. Some time beard is also irritated to open the iPhone lock with the Face ID.

So, for that, you have to be ready your iPhone with alternative Face ID. Touch ID is great to use just put your finger on the place and unlock your iPhone. Another problem in the iPhone Face ID is that you have to confirm is that your phone is locked or not. For that, you have to confirm with the side buttons.

So, What is the concept of the Diet Phone?

Apple really needs the entry-level diet phone to boost up the sales in the next quarter. If Apple has to keep People in his Ecosystem then it is the must. They have to understand the main thing about the user interface. For that Applw have to follow the basic fundamentals. Like Coco-Cola has started the Diet Coke which is taste like Pepsi. So, something like that apple has to do.