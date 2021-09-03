“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” Podcast will on Spotify

After release of the “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” movie is always favorite for discussion for criticism. Now, director Quentin Tarantino will collaborate with the Spotify. Meeting has been done regarding podcast of “Once Upon A Time In A Hollywood” on Spotify.

Recently, Tarantino shared a few words with Rolling Stone and it’s Editor David Wild. In conversation with them, the director is said about the four-part podcast interview regarding “Once Upon A Time In A Hollywood” and it is only available on streaming service Spotify.

The concept behind the Podcast interview is that people connect with the Tarantino’s music and vision for the film. The interview mostly around with the track-by-track discussion about the Movie’s Soundtrack.

You can see Tarantino’s Guest Curation on Spotify, In Category of “Film and TV Favorites” Playlist. Here, you cab hear Kill Bill Vol.2’s A Satisfied Mind, Hateful Eight’s Apple Blossom and Pulp Fiction’s Preacher Man. Who is He From Jack Brown. And Once Upon A Time In A Hollywood Playlist also there.

What Spotify Says…

Elias Plishner is the Executive Vice President. He is the Digital Marketing Executive of the Columbia Pictures. He is the Co-producer of the Movie and Said, “Music is intrinsically connected to moments of nostalgia and together with Spotify, we’re taking audiences on an audio journey powered by a rich soundtrack and podcast interview that both Tarantino aficionados and new fans will love.”

Further, he added, “Spotify immediately came to mind as we endeavored to excite audiences around the globe about this film and immerse them in the era,”

After this Discussion, Spotify has published a special blog post as a memory recall, where they posted eight incredible music moments with Quentin Tarantino.

Further, Head of Sales of Spotify Said, “Our platform empowers entertainment marketers like Columbia Pictures to excite consumers about upcoming releases while delivering moments of discovery for our millions of users and celebrate creators,” He Included, “Our goal with this takeover is to engage listeners about the rich music of the 1960s and inspire them to head to the theatre”