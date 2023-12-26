Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Even though Nevermore Academy students are on summer break, viewers of the Wednesday blockbuster on Netflix have been eagerly awaiting the return of Jericho for a new school year.

Based on the Addams family and with Tim Burton serving as executive producer, the spooky series follows 15-year-old Wednesday Addams as she delves into a complicated mystery at her school, one that involves a mysterious serial killer and a long-standing rivalry between the social outcasts and the more privileged students.

It is not unexpected that the Addams family and the remainder of the cast will be returning for another edition since the eight-episode season shattered multiple records upon its launch and went on to become Netflix’s second-most-viewed program ever.

Several unresolved questions about the show’s conclusion have been addressed by the creative team. Here is all the information you need about Wednesday’s second season.

Wednesday Season 2 Release Date

The news that production will shortly begin on Wednesday for season 2 is fantastic. Nonetheless, Wednesday season 2 is projected to premiere in the spring or summer of 2025, according to the anticipated production schedule. Assuming the production schedule is similar to season 1, which aired episodes in November 2022 after filming from September 2021 to March 2022, this is the case.

While a spring or summer release isn’t catastrophic, Wednesday’s absence from the autumn lineup would be a major letdown. Released in the autumn, Wednesday: Season 1 improved the show’s look and topics. Keeping season 2 in the autumn may make it more popular with viewers.

Wednesday Storyline

As a form of revenge for her brother Pugsley’s mistreatment at the hands of the school’s boys’ water polo team, Wednesday Addams threw live piranhas into the pool, leading to her expulsion from school. So, she is sent to Jericho, Vermont’s Nevermore Academy, a private institution for hideous misfits, by her parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams.

Wednesday has trouble connecting with her classmates and gets in trouble with administrator Larissa Weems because of her icy demeanor and rebellious disposition. But then she figures out that she has psychic powers much like her mom, and she uses them to solve a murder case in her town.

Wednesday Season 2 Cast

Season 2’s principal actress is Jenna Ortega. Recurring cast members include Moosa Mostafa’s bee-lover Eugene, Joy Sunday’s Bianca Barclay, Emma Myers’ Enid Sinclair, and Emma Myers.

Here is the anticipated cast for Wednesday, season 2:

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Otinger

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Gwen Jones as young Morticia Addams

Lucius Hoyos as young Gomez Addams

Victor Dorobantu as Thing

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

George Burcea as Lurch

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Wednesday Season 1 Ending

Wednesday found out after the first season that Tyler was truly the Hyde monster—controlled by Ms. Thornhill, or Laurel Gates—who was exacting vengeance on Nevermore for her family’s murders.

It goes far beyond that, however. Laurel Gates revives Joseph Crackstone to destroy Nevermore and everyone involved because of the deeper relationship between the Addams family and the Crackstones.

Fortunately, Principal Weems and other beloved characters meet their demise when Wednesday, Enid (who finally wolfs out!) and the rest of the group uncover the truth, foil Crackstone’s and Tyler’s plots, and ultimately rescue the day.

Wednesday Season 2 Plot

The season’s mystery was resolved in the first eight episodes of Wednesday as our main character learned that Marilyn Thornhill (also known as Laurel Gates) and Tyler (who was a Hyde) were responsible for the deaths plaguing Jericho and a dark scheme to bring the town’s anti-outcast creator Joseph Crackstone back to life.

Although Principal Weems passed away before Wednesday and the Nevermore students rescued the academy, they were both vanquished, and Crackstone was brought back to Hades. Two unresolved issues remain as the season comes to a close: a stalker is still following Wednesday, and Tyler is still at large with a clue that he will soon break out from confinement.

As for Wednesday, the plot of Ms. Addams revolves around friendship, which was the final thing she anticipated at the beginning of the season.

In Wednesday season 2, our heroine would probably return to Nevermore and reunite with Enid and Bianca, who have already made arrangements for the next semester. Enid will probably continue developing her wolfing-out skills while also developing her budding infatuation with Ajax the Gorgon.

While tying up the loose ends of the first season’s narrative, season two will focus more on the Adams Family. Tyler was identified in Part 1 as the monster haunting Jericho town. Mrs. Thornwill manipulates him as part of her evil schemes to bring back Joseph Crackstone, the town’s anti-outcast founder. Tyler was seen to the last senses as it seemed to have escaped confinement.

In addition, Wednesday has a stalker who’s been keeping an eye on her for the whole of season one. Fans have been curious as to who may have sent Wednesday’s new phone the enigmatic text. It is still unknown who the potential new enemy or villains may be in upcoming episodes. It depends on the direction the narrative wants to lead us.

Wednesday Season 2 Trailer

Season 2 of Wednesday may have a trailer before the end of 2024, but none has been released as of yet. It would be reasonable to expect a teaser for season 2 by the autumn of 2024 if we’re anticipating its release in late 2024. That’s our best estimate at the moment, as there is no official timeframe.