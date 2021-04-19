Historic discount on HyperX Cloud Orbit S headphones with noise-canceling microphone for 235 euros at Amazon, its minimum

Either because you want a headset that you are going to use to play games or to hold virtual meetings by video call due to teleworking, the HyperX Cloud Orbit S They stand out for the sound and audio quality of their microphone, and are on sale on Amazon at their historic minimum price of 235 euros.





Buy the HyperX Cloud Orbit S headphones at the best price

With a suggested retail price of € 329.99, the HyperX Cloud Orbit headphones are on sale at their all-time low on Amazon for € 235, which is a saving of 94.99 euros compared to its original retail price.

HyperX HX-HSCOS-GM / WW Cloud Orbit S – Gaming Headsets with Waves Nx 3D Audio and Waves Nx Sound Tracking Technology

These HyperX headphones have been designed to deliver the best possible gaming experience with their high-quality surround sound by taking advantage of AudezeTM flat magnetic drivers and 3D Waves Nx audio technology. They are compatible with PC, mobile devices or video consoles such as PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox.

It is possible to configure the 3D audio according to your needs through the configuration of a virtual room with which to recreate the environment you want and choose an equalization profile, all from the HyperX Orbit software. Another of its strengths is removable noise-canceling microphone with pop filter, which reduces clicks.

HyperX Cloud Orbit S Headphones Offer three connection options: USB-A, 3.5mm jack and USB-C (all three cables are included in the box). On the right ear cup are the controls to quickly change 3D audio settings, EQ profiles, volume, and mute the microphone.

