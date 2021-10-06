Release Date is known for Season 3 of ‘Elite’: It will return to Las Encinas in 2020 with Two New Students

Not even a month has passed since the launch of the second batch of ‘Elite’ episodes. Yet Netflix already confirms that the third season of the series will hit the platform in 2020.

The platform has taken advantage of the recent completion of filming. So its renewal was not made official until August but to take time and running of the new episodes to make it official.

What has not yet been revealed is the exact date of the return of ‘Elite’. Eleven months passed between the first and second season, but it is not a series that requires a lot of post-production work. Therefore, it would not be a surprise if the wait was shorter this time, but we have other juicy news while we wait to have that data.

As expected, Netflix has confirmed the return of the characters that is played by these characters. Miguel Bernardeau, Itzan Escamilla, Álvaro Rico, Danna Paola. Ester Expósito, Arón Piper, Mina El Hammani, Omar Ayuso, Jorge López, Georgina Amorós and Claudia Salas. But it also announced the arrival of two new students in Las Encinas. Sergio Momo, who will give life to Yeray, and Leïti Sène, who will get into Malick’s skin.

The big question that remains now is whether this third season will be the last of the series. Its creators have already commented recently that they always had in mind to do at least three seasons. But did they have material for more? With the great success of “Elite”, I am clear that on Netflix they would be so Delighted.

