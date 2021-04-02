Shingeki no Kyojin editor talks about the end of the manga

Shingeki no Kyojin is one of the series of manga most popular of all time, and it won’t take long to finish. In fact, the series is scheduled to release its final chapter in less than a week, so fans are understandably freaked out by the ending.

On Twitter, the publisher posted a message on the official website of Attack on Titan. It was there that fans were told that the final chapter was completely over, and the editor thanked fans for their support over the past decade.

“On Eren’s birthday, I received the final chapter of Attack on Titan. Everyone, please look forward to reading the chapter in the May issue of Bessatsu magazine. Thank you for 11 years and 7 months of hard work, Isayama-kun.” it reads in the post.

Shingeki no Kyojin Chapter 139 Premieres On April 9

The Chapter 139 the day of the eren jager birthday, which is March 30th. So perhaps the update will be a very special gift for the fandom and the protagonist of Shingeki no Kyojin. After all, fans still have a close bond with the character despite his recent change.

If you’re stuck with Hajime Isayama’s manga, you’ll know that Eren in this latest arc is very different from who he once was. In fact, his genocidal plans have made him a bona fide villain, but this ending could change that.

Shingeki no Kyojin: Cero spoilers del capítulo 139

The editor had to share another note with fans online. He reminded netizens that do not share leaks or spoilers about the chapter if they come across any. The editor emphasized that Kodansha has “begun taking legal action against various accounts and individuals.”

Photo: Screenshot – Editor’s message

“We will take measures against the illegal uploading of images and texts regardless of the country”

Now, let’s do the editor a favor and follow his instructions to make this chapter of Shingeki no Kyojin something really special. In The Truth News We remind you that you can read the manga legally on Kodansha.

