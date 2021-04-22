Redmi 9A, Xiaomi’s low-end range with a beastly autonomy, today at a demolition price at Banggood: take it for 67.07 euros

If you are looking for a new smartphone, and you have a limited budget, at Banggood, you can find a Xiaomi Redmi 9A for only 67.07 euros (instead of 99 euros). Shipping from Hong Kong has a cost of 3.94 euros and you can pay through PayPal.





We are talking about one of the devices in the entry range of the Chinese manufacturer. A smartphone that stands out for its huge battery 5.000mAh. This battery, together with its undemanding SoC, gives us a brutal autonomy as a result.

And, according to the manufacturer, it is capable of offering us up to 19 hours of video playback and up to 168 hours of music playback with a single charge.

Among the rest of its specifications we have 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, an efficient Helio G25 and a modest 6.53-inch HD + display. A more than enough configuration for calls, messaging and even very undemanding games.

In addition, it incorporates jack 3.5 mm headphone jack, MicroSD memory card slot, 10W fast charging and a 13 megapixel rear camera.

You will find all its specifications and features, in detail, on the official Xiaomi website.

Official price: € 99
Price in other stores:

Prices and availability may vary after publication

