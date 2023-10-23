Red, White and Royal Blue 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Red, White, and Royal Blue, the newest heartwarming romantic comedy, has been all the rage on social media in recent days. The Prime Video film follows the love tale of Alex Claremont-Diaz, son of the first female U.S. President, and Prince Henry of the United Kingdom, and is based on the famous (and BookTok-beloved) LGBT romance book of the same name by Casey McQuiston. After an international scandal regarding a royal wedding cake forces the two polar opposites to pretend to be friends, they eventually fall in love and have to keep their passionate affair a secret from everyone.

Finally, the long-awaited adaptation is here, and audiences everywhere are asking for more of their favorite on-screen romance. So, may we see a follow-up to Red, White, and Royal Blue? Here is all we know about the upcoming film that may or may not happen.

Red, White and Royal Blue 2 Renewal Status

No sequel to “Red, White, and Royal Blue” has been officially announced as of the film’s August 2023 release date. Amazon Prime Video will use viewing data and future potential to make a decision on whether or not to greenlight a sequel, as is customary for film studios.

The movie’s ending is consistent with the book’s: Alex and Henry reconcile, Ellen wins reelection, and Alex and Henry return to Austin, Alex’s hometown. The bittersweet conclusion makes you want more of the story than you got. Unlike many stories, this one doesn’t end on a cliffhanger, but it does leave a lot of space for sequels.

Red, White, and Royal Blue 2 Release Date

Potential release windows for Red, White, and Royal Blue 2 include late 2024 and early 2025. Keep in mind that the first season is based on the one and only Red, White, and Royal Blue book. Assuming novelist Casey McQuiston isn’t currently working on anything, the movie writers are going to have to come up with their own tale if they want to produce a second season in late 2024 or early 2025.

About Red, White and Royal Blue

Two main characters, one playing the son of the American president and the other a member of the British royal family, are at the center of the plot. The two nations are revealed to be at odds with one another and to be keeping their distance from one another as the plot develops. It all comes to a head after a major incident at a high-profile gathering attended by the British royal family. As a result, tensions increased between the two nations. The film investigates how this international crisis would affect their relationship.

Red, White and Royal Blue 2 Cast

Although the sequel has not been officially approved, we can safely assume the following actors will be in it:

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry

Sarah Shahi as Zahra Bankston

Rachel Hilson as Nora Holleran

Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont

Stephen Fry as King James III

Clifton Collins Jr. as Senator Oscar Diaz

Aneesh Sheth as Amy

Ellie Bamber as Princess Beatrice

Malcolm Atobrah as Percy “Pez” Okonjo

Thomas Flynn as Prince Philip

Red, White and Royal Blue Ending

Red, White, and Royal Blue’s cinematic conclusion is faithful to the novel’s. On election night, the film reaches its climax. Henry stands at Alex’s side while the rest of President Claremont’s staff watches the election returns. Alex’s mom manages to swing Texas and ultimately the election. Henry and Alex’s love is on display for everyone to see as Henry joyfully joins Alex on stage during President Claremont’s victory speech.

Alex and Henry go to Alex’s childhood home in Austin after the election night chaos settles down. Alex uses the key he gave Henry to wear as a necklace to take Henry into the house where he spent his childhood.

Red, White and Royal Blue 2 Plot

Though we have no confirmation, we imagine that the second installment of Red, White, and Royal Blue will center on Alex and Henry’s royal wedding. A new chapter, written from Henry’s point of view and set seven years after the story’s events, was published as part of a collector’s edition, although McQuiston hasn’t written any further books in the series.

A potential sequel to RWRB might follow Alex and Henry as they deal with the stresses of Alex’s return to public life and his pursuit of a political career. The Alex and Henry of the film are older than those of the novel (Alex is already in law school in the film), which means that his first campaign might take place sooner than the five-year time leap implied by the book.

It would be fascinating to watch how Henry’s responsibilities as a senior royal will alter now that he is the family’s first out homosexual member and how the public reacts to the aftermath of the balcony scenario. I bring this up just because there is so much more of Alex and Henry’s story to tell.

Red, White and Royal Blue: Book Series

Casey McQuiston has written one “Red, White, and Royal Blue” novel as of August 2023. A hardback version written from Henry’s point of view was published by McQuiston in addition to the original work. In this chapter, we learn that Alex and Henry will eventually get engaged and move to Texas, both of which are major plot points.

Where to watch Red, White and Royal Blue?

Prime Video is now the only place to watch Red, White, and Royal Blue.