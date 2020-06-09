Red Sharks vs Femexfut: this is Fidel Kuri's legal counterattack after the disaffiliation of Veracruz

Share it:

Fidel Kuri has organized a legal counterattack after the disaffiliation of Veracruz (Photo: Twitter @TubuJarocho)

Almost six months have passed since disaffiliation of Red Sharks of Veracruz of Liga MX. However, Fidel Kuri Grajales, Owner of the franchise, he did not sit idly by and has filed lawsuits against the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) and its managers.

This was announced by the journalist Víctor Hugo Arteaga in the newspaper Record. In his first investigation, he revealed that Kuri Grajales' team of lawyers requested classified information from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

The journalist noted that, in an official letter received by the SHCP on March 13, Arturo Herrera Gutiérrez, head of the agency, was asked to provide a series of documents. This is so that Kuri Grajales can demonstrate a “Modus Operandi Financiero” of the FMF and how it acts illegally in various aspects.

Kuri Grajales' team of lawyers requested classified information from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (Photo: Twitter @arteaganoticias)

The document is based on Articles 8, 103 and 107 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States and on 119, 120, 121 and 122 of the Amparo Law. Further, asked to present all the documents for the Constitutional Hearing of April 1, when the legal battle began in the courts.

According to the medium, the owner of the sharks ordered to request the tax declaration, operations with third parties, income, expenses, income taxes, VAT payments, profit sharing, tax condonations and all that relative information from 2010 on the taxpayer Mexican Soccer Federation A.C.

Too requested the partial declaration containing the third party operation with the FMF consisting of the transfer contracts of players of the Tournament Apertura 2019 and Clausura 2020 in its various forms. In addition, a statement was requested regarding the payment of payrolls for FMF employees and their direct affiliates.

Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX, is one of those identified by Kuri (Photo: Henry Romero / Reuters)

In another investigation, Arteaga disclosed that the businessman's team of lawyers managed to make Enrique Bonilla declare as defendants, president of Liga MX, Ana Esther Peniche Adame, general director of regulation and sport affairs of the FMF, and Alejandro Irarragorri, president of the Orlegi Group.

All three are accused of possible crimes of Equated Fraud, Usurpation of Professions, Misuse of Documents, possible Criminal Association, plus those that result.

This, in the case of a resolution that gave reason to Club Santos in the controversy raised by Red Sharks. The sharks claimed in 2017 the payment of USD 2 million in the purchase and sale of the Colombian player Freddy Hinestroza, as the laguneros allegedly sold the injured player.

The pronouncement of the sharks on the legal actions (Photo: Red Sharks of Veracruz)

"I never made a decision personally, much less was responsible for the evaluation and medical decision of the members of the FMF Medical Commission, since it was precisely the expert specialists who are members of that commission, who, based on the elements and evidence provided by the parties, made the corresponding decision, ”the accused Peniche declared before the judge.

And is that Kuri and his squad were disenrolled in December last year. This, supposedly, for breaching a series of agreements that he had made before the end of Clausura 2019 with the owners of the other teams. The Federation argued that it failed to comply with its quotas within the League, with paying its players back wages, not supposedly settling disputes with players and that FIFA determined it should do so.

