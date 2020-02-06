Red Dead Online: new giveaways for bounty hunters available

Share it:

Good news for all the bounty hunters: from today February 4th until February 10th all those who will play Red Dead Online they will receive new gifts.

We are talking about the Bounty Hunter Kit, comprising 25 bolas, a throwing weapon that wraps around the legs of fleeing targets, and 25 tracer arrows. Both types of ammunition can be redeemed at the camp's safe deposit box and at the post office. If you have not yet become a Bounty Hunter, you can get a free license at any Bounty Board.

All players can also get the 25% discount on additional boxes in the stables and in the 40% discount on Breton, Kladruber, Criollo, and Norfolk Trotters in a selection of colors. Even the emote with a hat, I keep an eye on you, look into the distance and after a hangover are discounted by 40%.

If you are a member PlayStation Plus, you will receive 3 Macerate Supplies for the moonshine Distillery and 3 Merchant Supplies for free. Twitch Prime members who have linked their account to the Rockstar Games Social Club will instead receive the Collector's Bag and the Polished Copper upgrade for the Distiller still.