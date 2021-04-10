Anime “From yakuza to householder” confirms second season on Netflix

A special live program for the series of anime “From Yakuza to Homemaker” (Way of the Househusband) confirmed on Friday that the show will have an upcoming Part 2. The comedy series based on the manga from Kousuke Oono debuted globally in Netflix on Thursday April 8 with five episodes.

Tsuda directed and starred as Tatsu in a live-action promotional video for the manga in December 2019. Fans found the first anime season somewhat short on Netflix, but “From Yakuza to Housekeeper” proved to be a fun option for enjoy on the streaming platform.

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Torajirō, a legendary former yakuza turned crepe shop owner.

Atsuko Tanaka as Hibari Torii, a former yakuza boss who now works part-time at a grocery store after her group fell.

MAO as Gin, Miku and Tatsu’s cat who talks to himself while the owners are away.

Jun Fukushima as a young yakuza lieutenant whom Tatsu meets at the supermarket.

Kimiko Saitō as the chair of the Tatsu neighborhood committee.

Masashi Nogawa and Junichi Yanagita as two policemen who sometimes make inquiries about Tatsu.

Houchu Ohtsuka as a former head of the yakuza who has since become clean.

Manga cover “From yakuza to householder” by Kousuke Oono

What is the Netflix anime about?

The Way of the Househusband follows a retired yakuza member known as “Immortal Tatsu” who is living out his post-crime career as a householder. He still manages to get into trouble from time to time, except he’s in the aisle of the store instead of some alley.

