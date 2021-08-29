Realme X Sale in India on Flipkart & Realme.com

Sale of the Realme X will take on the Indian market today. And Sale will open in today’s date on Flipkart and realme.com, This announcement has spread by Realme today. Realme the smartphone take place for the sale today at 12 PM. When this piece I write for your sale is undergoing on the Indian market.

Before to add card lets see the specifications, pricing of the Realme X, Integrated Features in the Phone and Offers, who loves everybody.

Realme X comes up with the two colors. So you have to choose Space Blue or Polar. Both are eye-catching and beautiful on the Realme X. You will get full AMOLED Display in Realme X, and it is without any Notch and Holes. Display size is the 6.53 Inches and FHD+ Resolution of the screen. In-Display Fingerprint scanner is adjusted there.

The camera of Realme X

You know that this phone comes without a notch. Still, you will get the Popup Front Camera mechanism. And it is integrated with the 16 Megapixel Sony IMX 471 Sensor. The secondary camera gives you a 48 Megapixel and also with Sony IMX586 Sensor, Internally it gives you 5 Megapixel Secondary Depth camera.

General Specifications of Realme X

Now, Move on to the Processor. In Realme X you will get Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC Process, if you know then it is also integrated into the Realme 3 Pro. Realme X gives you an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Realme X gives you a 3765 mAh battery, and charger socket with VOOC 3.0 Charging. ColorOS is Directly coming in the Realme X and features of Android Pie 9 You can enjoy. Feel the music with Dolby Atmos Audio Support and Hyper Boost 2.o in Gaming Mode.

Let’s Come to the main point, Pricing. Everybody wants how much I have to pay for this and that.

For, Realme X with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage you have to pay INR 16,999. And for 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage variant pricing of Realme is INR 19,999.

Offers for Realme Purchases

5% of Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card and HDFC Bank Debit Card. Also, if you purchase from Flipkart then up to Rs. 100 discount you will get from the next purchase of Flipkart Fashion.

The sale is on in Realme.com also, there you will get discount 10% if you pay with the SuperCash on MobiKwik Trasactions, and in Paytm First Membership. Reliance Jio Offers you INR. 7000 off on Headset.

Go and get Realme X, Sale is on Flipkart and Realme.com.