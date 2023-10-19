Reality Quest Chapter 109 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Readers may expect more advancements in Dowan Ha’s quest in Reality Quest Chapter 100 as he overcomes the difficulties of the Treasure Hunter mission.

Dowan Ha was given this new objective in the previous chapter, which required him to wager at the Treasure Warehouse, a dubious casino in Jowon-Dong.

Dowan Ha questioned Yang Yong Woo to learn more about the place and how it operated.

Yang Yong Woo was initially reluctant to divulge information, but she eventually told Dowan Ha about the casino.

When Dowan Ha arrived to the casino, he saw signs of gambling fraud occurring at an adjacent table.

The essence of the gaming house was also called into doubt by this revelation, which complicated his task.

Additionally, Dowan Ha got a glimpse of the system throughout this quest, indicating that he might learn more about it as he goes along.

Reality Quest Chapter 100 will shortly be released, and the fans can’t wait. This is more proof of this manhwa’s success.

He’s eighteen years old, and as his title suggests, the other prisoners bully and force him into playing video games every day in order to improve their own stats.

Ahrin Joo, the goddess of Class 7, gets in touch with him at some point to commend him on his skills. Dowan Ha wonders if people of her type play video games.

Most the male students from this school had romantic thoughts for Ahrin Joo in their hearts.

Naturally, Dowan Ha from our team is one of them. The popularity of Reality Quest has soared recently.

In Reality Quest Chapter 90, Down’s companion encounters a mad woman whose boyfriend they was attempting to elicit information from, which leads to complications.

This is the main idea of the new story arc that began in the previous chapter as Dowan plus his trusted friend investigated a heinous crime. They have been performing this for a while.

Since the beginning of the novel, both characters have been working together and constantly on the search for one another.

Dowan wasn’t initially at ease being around her because he wasn’t yet mature enough.

Reality Quest Chapter 109 Release Date

Chapter 109 of the well-liked manga series Reality Quest will be released on October 27, 2023.

Reality Quest Chapter 109 Trailer

Reality Quest Chapter 109 Plot

The author expertly uses an aesthetic transition in Reality Quest Chapter 107 to show the characters’ growth.

They exceed their physical and mental limits while overcoming significant risks and challenges.

This technique is used in this chapter, as it does in several additional series, to show how the heroes develop.

To inflict revenge on their adversaries, Suhyeon and his fearless men set off on a risky journey into unfamiliar country.

This huge project best represents their perseverance, drive, and determination to exact justice on those that have mistreated them.

Readers will be avidly awaiting the resolution of Suhyeon his his soldiers’ perilous chase as this chapter’s plot develops.

In Reality Quest Chapter 89, Dowan and a companion were seen coming up with a strategy to catch people committing crimes.

They had been engaged in this for a while and had defeated numerous organizations. And this time, authorities are pursuing those who conspired to endanger young girls behind closed doors.

Dowan believed that they should attack the situation head-on and without delay, but his companion disagreed.

Without her assistance, there might have been no way they could accomplish it, and it would be dangerous for her.

She flatly refused, but as he lost his composure and stumbled out, she changed her mind.

The commencement of a catfight is depicted in Reality Quest Chapter 90 as one of the ringleader’s girlfriends arrives.

She appeared to be the jealous sort who would be overly attached to her partner because she grabbed a knife to attack a girl she spotted with her.

Although it will only last a fleeting moment because the newly introduced character hasn’t been given much to accomplish in the tale,

If he has a character flaw, it would be that he tends to be very quest-driven. And that location will serve as the main hub for group-related information.

As a result, the crime lackey will eventually begin to place more faith in Down’s buddy and try to reassure her by transporting her somewhere else.

For Dowan, who received a quest that clarified his goals, this will be a terrific outcome. keeping his companion secure and locating their base of operations

Dowan Ha plunged into his new quest in Chapter 99 and learned more about the Treasure Warehouse.