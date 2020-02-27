Sports

Real Madrid will appeal the red card that Sergio Ramos saw against City

February 27, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The Real Madrid will use the red card that Sergio Ramos saw in the round of 16 in the Champions League, as Javier Herráez has advanced.

His expulsion in the game against Manchester City leaves Zidane unable to count on his captain for the second leg. Guardiola went from less to more and ended up winning the game (1-2).

Sergio Ramos was expelled in minute 86. The Sevillian knocked down to Gabriel Jesus on the front of the area when faced alone with Thibaut Courtois. The referee Daniele Orsato He showed the red card to the Real Madrid center.

This is the fourth expulsion suffered by Camas in the Champions League, just like Ibrahimovic and Davids. This was his expulsion number 27 of his career, 26 with meringues and one with Sevilla B in 903 professional games.

READ:  AtsNats champions - 🥊‘Canelo ’vs De la Hoya - 💀Chivas sin Liguilla

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.