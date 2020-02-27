Real Madrid will appeal the red card that Sergio Ramos saw against City

The Real Madrid will use the red card that Sergio Ramos saw in the round of 16 in the Champions League, as Javier Herráez has advanced.

His expulsion in the game against Manchester City leaves Zidane unable to count on his captain for the second leg. Guardiola went from less to more and ended up winning the game (1-2).

Sergio Ramos was expelled in minute 86. The Sevillian knocked down to Gabriel Jesus on the front of the area when faced alone with Thibaut Courtois. The referee Daniele Orsato He showed the red card to the Real Madrid center.

This is the fourth expulsion suffered by Camas in the Champions League, just like Ibrahimovic and Davids. This was his expulsion number 27 of his career, 26 with meringues and one with Sevilla B in 903 professional games.