Re: Zero Season 2: review of the first part on Crunchyroll

There are many works finished under the sign of the genre isekai over time, but one in particular has managed to break through the hearts of many fans. We refer to the isekai, if we talk about fantastic works in which the protagonist is transported to another world where he finds himself living a completely different story from his place of origin. Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World is all this, and perhaps even more, born as web novel in 2012, written by the author Tappei Nagatsuki.

In 2014 the work became one light novel, illustrated by the draftsman Shinichirou Otsuka and still in production. Thanks also to the paper adaptation in manga format, the series then obtained an anime adaptation, which allowed the isekai genre to make itself known to most, confirming itself as one of the most popular in the entire Japanese landscape.

In the not too distant 2016, the animated series created by the studio White Fox with a duration of 25 episodes, it has finally consecrated Re: Zero among the most successful congeners thanks to an excellent television transposition. Also strengthened by two Re Zero OVAs and videogame works in a visual novel sauce, the work soon became (with great merit) an interesting multimedia franchise. The new anime season, of which we have seen the first part, is available in streaming on Crunchyroll.

My name is Natsuki Subaru

The second season of the anime was split in half, bringing us the first 13 episodes in simulcast on the American platform, in the face of a postponement due to the global health emergency and a second part postponed to the winter season 2021: an implication that, unfortunately, postpones our final judgment by a few months. The production sees the return of the White Fox studio, authors, as mentioned, of the first season, who bring us back to the multifaceted fantasy of the kingdom of Lugnica with the protagonist Natsuki Subaru, endowed with a somewhat peculiar power: it is capable of “return from the dead”.

As in one of the most classic video games, the departure will allow the boy to start again from a specific time segment of the world in which he finds himself, effectively canceling every action performed, but keeping the memory of the events he experienced. The series starts right from the end of the previous one, with a winning Subaru on White whale come on Petelgeuse Romanee-Conti, the archbishop of the sloth of Cult of the Witch, saving the villagers Irlam and the beloved Emilia.

However, the peace will last very little, as a new threat will put a strain on our protagonist, who will find himself having to deal with the state of coma of Rem, the iconic friend in love (not too much) secretly with our hero, but who will also be removed from the collective memories of all the people around her. Only Subaru, regretting what happened, will still have memory of the young blue-haired maid, and to bring everything back to the way it was before he will attempt a return from the dead, but always starting from the same crucial point. He will therefore decide to go on with suffering, thanks to the support of the noble Emilia, who will soon find herself carrying out a task of vital importance.

The protagonist will obviously have his role in the whole development of this new story arc, and to our pleasure we were able to notice one great evolution of the character, following the many events that occurred during his stay in the fantastic world that involved him on the front line. If you were previously skeptical of its extreme characterization, and unlikely actions that made it memorable for better or for worse, now the more serious dimension of the context contributed to the resurgence of the more determined Subaru, plagued by the usual ghosts, but well aware of his role within the kingdom and in the lives of some people.

In short, now the path of Natsuki Subaru appears clearer and more convincing, and his expressiveness, now as then, it is stronger than ever, capable of arousing in the viewer the same state that he himself experiences every second, in a more convincing way.

Tea with the witch

There is also a whole series of new characters, very well characterized and recognizable, which contribute to flesh out the magical context of Lugnica, a setting that in any case is affected by some slowdown in this second season start. Many episodes stick to a not exactly fast pace and there is the sensation of a slow progression of the narrative, even in the face of the power of the protagonist who does not contribute to improving the situation.

The different circumstances that are created, however, manage to keep glued to the screen, waiting to understand how to escape the time loops with the least possible sacrifices on the part of the protagonist. The magic of Re: Zero in the actual is precisely this: the ability to constantly involve, with a writing that allows the audience to identify with the protagonist’s dramas.

Among the most important new entries we find the witch of greed Echidna, who represents the key figure of the fourth story arc, bursting into Subaru’s journey with a veil of mystery. The sorceress was a real revelation, along with the other deadly sins witches which will likely play a more important role in the future of the series, but who have not struggled to stand out for their extravagance in appearance and exuberant characterization, even if they appeared for a short time.

Re: Zero 2 does not forget the aesthetics, another significant component of the production, which also in this second iteration does not stumble and maintains the excellent quality standards which marked the previous edition. In this second season, an important maturity has been reached, with more raw and touching events, leaving room for a more marked mysticism, to the detriment of the narrative rhythm.As we have been able to notice, the graphic and realization sector of this new part is of strong impact, assuming decidedly more macabre tones of the first season. Therefore, abandon the colorful atmospheres of the first season, in this second part we will be focused on following our protagonist in as many death paths rendered on screen in a commendable way, where every single feeling shines through thanks to the excellent expressiveness, supported by a masterful interpretation of the Japanese voice actors, and by superb animations.