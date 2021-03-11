Raya and the Last Dragon Movie Download HD Online Leaked by the Piracy Website FMovies

Raya and the Last Dragon Movie Download HD Online Leaked by the Piracy Websites FMovies.

In many illegal piracy websites, the movie leaks within few hours of the original release. It is the same for the movie Raya and the Last Dragon.

It was leaked few hours after the original release. The illegal piracy website FMovies leaked the movie Raya and the Last Dragon. It is the hub of Hollywood movies.

The user will find almost all the Hollywood movies and web series on the illegal piracy website FMovies.

Raya and the Last Dragon Movie Download HD

The movie Raya and the Last Dragon’s budget was more than 100 Million USD. But the box office has only collected 27.1 Million USD, till the date or in one week.

So, maybe the leak of the movie has affected the box office collection. It may be possible because the movie was available for free just a few hours after the original release. Or in good quality, it was available on the next day of the release. So, maybe the leak has affected the Box office collection.

Raya and the Last Dragon is an American Animated Action Film directed by Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada. It was made under Walt Disney Pictures and Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures distributed it. The movie Raya and the Last Dragon was first released on 3rd March 2021 in the Netherlands and on 5th March 2021 in the United States.

Raya and the Last Dragon’s length is 107 minutes, and it is available in English language only because the Hindi dub of the film is not released yet. Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho produced the movie, and Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim wrote it.

The cast members include Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh, Thalia Tran, Lucille Soong Alan Tudyk.

So, these are the main starring in the film Raya and the Last Dragon. James Newton Howard gave the music in the movie. Rob Dressel did the cinematography for layout and Adolph Lusinky for lighting in Raya and the Last Dragon.

Fabienne Rawley and Shannon Stein have edited the film Raya and the Last Drago. The movie is available in various formats such as 2D, 3D, Dolby Cinema, and IMAX formats.

Find the trailer of the film Raya and the Last Dragon below.

