Judas and the Black Messiah HD Movie Download Leaked by the Piracy Website FMovies

Judas and the Black Messiah is an American Biographical movie. It is based on the betrayal of Fred Hampton in the late 1960s in Chicago.

Shaka King directed judas and the Black Messiah. Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas, and Keith Lucas gave the story of Judas and the Black Messiah.

Will Berson and Shaka King did the screenplay of the movie Judas and the Black Messiah. It was produced by Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, and Shaka King. Mark Isham and Craig Harris gave the music in Judas and the Black Messiah.

The movie was completed under MACRO, Participant, Bron Creative, and Proximity. Warner Bros. Pictures distributed it.

Judas and the Black Messiah was released on 5th March 2021 in India. The movie’s world premiere was done on 1st February 2021, and it was released on 12th February 2021 in the United States.

The movie has been released in the English language only, but we expect the Hindi dub will soon be released. Judas and the Black Messiah’s length is 126 minutes, and it is from the United States.

The cinematography and editing of Judas and the Black Messiah were done by Sean Bobbitt and Kristan Sprague, respectively.

The main cast includes Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton, Lakeith Stanfield as William “Bill” O’Neal, Jesse Plemons as Roy Mitchell, Dominique Fishback as Deborah Johnson, Ashton Sanders as Jimmy Palmer, and Martin Sheen as J. Edgar Hoover.

The other cast members include Darrell Britt-Gibson as Bobby Rush, Lil Rel Howery as Wayne, Jermaine Fowler as Mark Clark, Nicholas Velez as Jose Cha-Cha Jimenez, Caleb Eberhardt as Bob Lee, Khris Davis as Steel, Dominique Thorne as Judy Harmon, Algee Smith as Jake Winters, Amari Cheatom as Rod Collins, Lan Duff as Doc Stachel. Robert Longstreet as Special Agent Carlyle, and Terayle Hill as George Sams.

So, these are the cast members of the film Judas and the Black Messiah. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Judas and the Black Messiah below.

