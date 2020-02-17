Rapper Juice Wrld dies at 21 years of age

The rapper Juice Wrld He died early this Sunday after descending from a plane in Chicago, U.S.

The 21-year-old artist traveled from California and arrived at Midway Airport, about 2 in the morning. Jarad Anthony Higgins, the singer's real name, got off a private aircraft and was about to leave the terminal, when he suffered from seizures, the portal said TMZ.

Some witnesses added that Juice Wrld also began to bleed from the mouth. Paramedics locals took him to the Advocate Christ Medical Center. According to people who saw what happened they said that the rapper He was aware when he was taken to the ambulance.

The police of Chicago He only confirmed that a 21-year-old man suffered from a "medical condition" and died at a nearby hospital. They still do not perform the autopsy, so the cause of death is unknown, said the spokeswoman Forensic from Cook County, Natalia Derevyanny, in the middle CNN.

Juice Wrld He just celebrated his birthday last December 2nd. His songs on the SoundCloud platform were the most liked and heard in 2018. He rose to fame with his song “Lucid Dreams” and in March of that same year he signed a contract with the Interscope Records label.

With information from CNN and Univisión.

It may interest you:

The accusations against Badabun CEO continue; other youtubers leave the company (VIDEO)

Where and at what time to watch LIVE Miss Universe 2019?